Another Huracan? Of course. The purpose of this is the sweet spot between the phenomenal Evo RWD and the more track-focused STO. And so you get a 640 hp V10 in a somewhat friendlier rear-wheel drive chassis in which the rear wheels can also steer a bit, in a cleverly adapted body.

Where the Ferrari 296 GTB and the McLaren Artura form the bridgehead of a new generation of hybrid ‘super sports cars’, the Huracán Tecnica actually benefits from the fact that it does not have the latest technology. Never mind those electric motors and batteries – this thing doesn’t even have a turbo.

No, you do not have to buy this Lambo for its fuel consumption. But aside from Ferrari’s V12 or the monster in the Pagani Huayra R, nothing sounds as good as this 5.2-liter V10 from Lamborghini when it revs above 4,500 rpm. There are three driving modes – Strada, Sport and Corsa – and already in Sport you get the whole symphony orchestra for your choosing.

The Huracán Tecnica resembles a concept car

There are also a few visual tweaks, with hints at the Sián and Terzo Millennio on the front, and a whole slew of tweaks to improve aerodynamics. For example, the Tecnica should generate 35 percent more downforce, while experiencing 20 percent less resistance from the air. The hood over the nose and hood are made of carbon fiber (which saves 10 kilos) and although it is the same height and width as the Evo, it is 61 millimeters longer.

The brakes are cooled in a new way, with the carbon-ceramic ones having newly designed wind deflectors to direct airflow to the discs, which lowers brake fluid temperature by 9 percent and reduces that of the discs by 7 percent. The composition of the discs is also different from that of the STO. And they are doing an excellent job.

The Lamborghini is an easy car to drive

The hardware and software work together in an exemplary manner. The LDVI – Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (why does it always sound so much better in Italian?) – uses a set of speedometers and gyroscopic sensors to monitor lateral, longitudinal and vertical loads, as well as roll and dive tendencies of the vehicle. body.

For what it’s worth, this is an easy yet immensely rewarding car to race around a track, with the Bridgestone Potenza rubber providing massive grip without a hint of understeer. Switch to Corsa mode and the rear axle doesn’t change much in its lust to attack, but the rest is casually set to position 11.

Traction out of corners is immense, although the ESC light occasionally lets you know that certain forces might be a bit much at such times. But even with all assist systems turned off, the Tecnica doesn’t hand you over to the wolves and remains beautifully balanced. In addition, it is also amazingly civilized on public roads and changes have been made to the interior that make it easier to use.

Final verdict of the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

The Tecnica therefore has the same daily driverpotential as a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, whose philosophy he also seems to adhere to. If you could still order it. Because despite its price of about 320 grand in the Netherlands – well, 70k cheaper than the STO – the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica has long been sold out.

Specifications of the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica (2023)

engine

5,204 cc

V10

640 hp @ 8,000 rpm

565 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds

top 325 km/h

Consumption (average)

no task

CO2 emissions not an issue

Dimensions

4,567 x 1,933 x 1,165 mm (lxwxh)

2,620mm (wheelbase)

1,379 kilograms

83 l (petrol)

112 l (luggage)

Prices

no longer available (NL)

discontinued (B)