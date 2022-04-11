Less than 24 hours from the debut date of the new limited series Lamborghini Huracan Tecnicathe V10 of the Sant’Agata Bolognese house would have been revealed by the network, with a flight of images that in fact anticipates theofficial unveil scheduled for April 12. One of the latest declinations of the famous supercar del Toro should have paved the way for a “retirement” path for the ten-cylinder as we know it, in line with the company’s electrification strategies. The harsh law of the web, however, did not give Lambo time to remove the veils from the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, with some images that have already ended up on the net.

The famous leakers Wilcoblok and Varryx_ have in fact published on their Instagram accounts some shots of the new model in limited edition, with one of the biggest differences compared to the current versions that can be easily identified first of all in the front, with the new design of the front mask through the bumper with Y motif that recalls the stylistic language seen recently on another particularly exclusive car, the Lamborghini Sian. The Huracan Tecnica (name registered last fall by the Bolognese brand) shouldn’t be as extreme as the STO but it should still have important numbers, with the Toro brand ready to squeeze every horse out of its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.

We will have to wait on April 12 to have all the specifications on the engine and above all to understand how many specimens will be that the Sant’Agata Bolognese house has decided to dedicate to this model, waiting however for another important novelty linked to this to be unveiled during the year. car, the Huracan Sterrato which has already been widely talked about for several months. It is possible that from an economic point of view, Lamborghini maintains a lower price for the Tecnica than the STO, with a price list that could therefore be positioned between the EVO and precisely the most extreme variation of Huracan.

Photo: via Instagram @wilcoblock