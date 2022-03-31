Put one on the same level Lamborghini Miura it’s a Huracan STO it could make fans turn up their noses yet Jay Leno has entered into a comparison that underlines some similarities between the super sports V10 and the great classic of the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese. In a recent video posted on his profile, the American TV presenter, a great sports car enthusiast and owner of a Countach among other things with almost 100,000 km, he got behind the wheel of the Huracan STO together with Andrea Baldi, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini America. The two thus took a closer look at the peculiar characteristics of this extremely extreme evolution of the Italian sports car.

Leno, for example, underlines how the clamshell front bonnet is one of the first similarities between the Miura and the Huracan STO, even if the elements that bring them together refer in particular to aerodynamics and load at high speeds. The STO obviously has a current evolution which enhances driving pleasure and makes the car ready to be driven even by those who are not professional drivers. Other similarities are, for example, the lines of the sides that tighten on the passenger compartment and envelop the driver and passenger. To all this is added the unmistakable sound. “Guys, it’s a great engine, it looks modern, there’s nothing old fashioned, like a scalpel against a knife”, – said Jay Leno – “I highly recommend this machine.” A clear declaration of love that is not frequent on the part of the sports enthusiast, always very critical when trying a new car.