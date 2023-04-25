Three special versions of the Lamborghini Huracan paid homage to the history of the Bull and to the 60th anniversary of the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The three exclusive series, declined on STO, Tecnica and EVO Spider, will be available in just 60 units each and best represent the customization and characterization possibilities that the Motor Valley brand offers its customers.

Lamborghini Huracan and its three declinations

Was Carine SchweitzerCMF Coordinator, Product Development and Strategy of Automobili Lamborghini to explain how the creative process behind these special series was born: “We reasoned internally on how we could use these three cars, already endowed with a strong character, and make them different. Starting with the STO which is a very avant-garde, unique and very sporty car. We wanted to make it a little more elegant, a little more fashionable. So we were inspired by the world of fashion, choosing different shades of blue: Blu Aegeus Matte, Blue Astreus and also the visible carbon which has been embellished with a particular shade of blue. A specific logo was also developed on the bodywork, with the 60 showing the bull’s horns.”

The EVO Spider and lifestyle

On the other hand, the reasoning that accompanied the development of the EVO Spider 60th Anniversary was different: “For the EVO Spider, on the other hand, we wanted to celebrate the youthful spirit of this car, a city car also linked to the world of lifestyle and therefore we decided to use a green that also recalls that of the Italian flag. So both with this car and with the Tecnica we worked on green, white and red, treated differently, with different shades.”

The Technique and the link for racing

Carine Schweitzer finally analyzed the creative process around the 60th Anniversary Technique, embellished with a livery in Bianco Asopo with lines in Verde Viper: “This car has a very strong, modern style. For this version we wanted to highlight even more the inspiration and the link with the racing world.”