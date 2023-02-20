Anticipation is growing for the road debut of Lamborghini Huracán Dirt road: the production of the 1,499 units of the off-road version of the del Toro supercar will start this month, while the first deliveries are scheduled for early summer. Snow and ice they certainly won’t be protagonists that summer, but they certainly are during this winter, also for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, which thanks to the help of the four-wheel drive has maneuvered flawlessly between the low-grip tracks of the famous winter destination of Livigno.

A snowy context to which the super sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese was able to respond also thanks to the Rally driving mode, optimized for tackling dirt roads and low-grip surfaces, including snow, and supported by the other two driving modes, Road and Sport, ideal for using the car on regular surfaces. Elements such as the wider track, the greater ground clearance and the Run Flat Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tires were completed by the aluminum front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the enlarged wheel arches which protected this Huracan Sterrato from icy obstacles. How not to mention the motor then, a 5.2-litre V10 capable of delivering a maximum power of 610 HP and 560 Nm of torque: it is combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with mechanical self-locking rear differential.

In short, a version of the famous Lamborghini supercar designed in all respects to offer not only optimal performance on surfaces with poor adhesionbut also to achieve record performance on the road and on the track: the specifications of the propulsion unit that equips this declination of the Huracan speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h . Numbers impressive which make this model one of a kind, even on snow and ice.