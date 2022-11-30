.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

There Lamborghinis it is given tooff road with the unprecedented Huracan dirt road. The supercar is equipped with an updated version of the system Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI)with specific calibrations for Strada and Sport, also leading to the debut on the Huracán line la rally mode dedicated to low grip conditions. The new 4×4 trim also provides a ground clearance greater than 44mm compared to the road version EVO and specific tires for off-road surfaces Bridgestone Dueler AT002.

Lamborghini Huracan off-road

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is characterized by a ground clearance increased by 44 mm compared to the Huracán Evoto ensure greater suspension travel, as well as the amplitude of the front track (+30 mm) And rear (+34mm).

Lamborghini Huracan off-road

It also comes with a protector aluminum front underbody, with reinforced sills, with rear diffuser and with sturdy wheel arches. There is also a large air intake on the front hood.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato features

Huracán Sterrato is equipped with the engine 5.2-litre V10 in 610 HP version of maximum power e 560Nm of torque (at 6,500 rpm), combined with seven-speed dual clutch gearbox and to integral transmission electronically controlled with mechanical limited slip differential rear.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato with 44mm more ground clearance than the EVO

Despite the off-road characteristics it snaps from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches the maximum speed of 260 km/h.

The car mounts monobloc fixed caliper brakes with 6 pistons (front) and 4 pistons (rear) in aluminum and ventilated and drilled carbon ceramic discs with diameter 380mm and 38 mm thick at the front and diameter 356mm and 32 mm thick at the rear.

Huracán Sterrato and Huracán STO in action at the Nürburgring VIDEO

The rims supplied are from 19 inches and mount special run-flat tyres Bridgestone Dueler AT002 (235/40 R19 at the front and 285/40 R19 at the rear).

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-road technology

On board the Huracàn Sterrato we find a lot of off-road technology. In fact, they make their debut in the instrumentation new graphics and features dedicated to off-road driving, such as the digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator to measure the angles of inclination of the car, the compassthe indicator of geographic coordinates and that of the steering angle.

Lamborghini Huracán Off-road in action

Huracán Sterrato also offers the system connected telemetry which allows the pilot to monitor his own performance and analyze the data through theUnique app; the holders of Apple Watch they can also synchronize heart rate data with on-board telemetry to also measure their physical performance while driving.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato rear view

To remember the experiences behind the wheel is also available Lamborghini Drive Recorderwhich allows you to record videos of the most exciting moments while driving, enriching the function Board Diariesthe digital album of memories integrated in the Lamborghini Unica app.

Huracan dirt road price

The price of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is 262,000 euros, excluded taxes. Production begins in February 2023 and is limited to 1,499 units.

Photo Lamborghini Huracan Off-road

