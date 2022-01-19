Lamborghini is also preparing to land on the electric car market. While waiting for the del Toro brand’s first 100% electric production car to make its debut in the next few years, the company is considering turning the Dirt Huracan unveiled in the form of a concept car in 2019. The rumors were indirectly confirmed by Lamborghini itself, which was caught testing a series of prototypes of the “off-road” variant of its supercar in almost extreme conditions, on snow and with very cold temperatures.

Since its debut in June 2019, Lamborghini had anticipated that the Huracan Sterrato would not remain a mere design exercise, but would give life to a limited production series car. Compared to the standard Huracan Evo, this special version of the Toro supercar is equipped with raised suspension featuring new geometry, wider tracks and a customized bodykit that enhances the best capabilities on all types of terrain. The recently tested prototypes of this model, and immortalized by Carscoops, stood out for the presence of redesigned bumpers with skid plates, an additional air intake on the roof and a LED light bar on the hood, although the latter should not then be confirmed on the final production car.

We will see how Lamborghini will behave in terms of the motor offer. According to the latest rumors, the production Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato should be equipped with the 5.2 liter naturally aspirated V10, which is certainly near the end of its life cycle before a new hybrid powertrain comes into play. The specifications are not yet known: in the STO variant focused on performance, the total power reaches 631 hp, we will see if this figure is also confirmed on this off-road variant of the car. In combination, the four-wheel drive specially tuned for this special version of the supercar.