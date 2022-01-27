When engaging in a quarter mile drag race, pressing the accelerator and holding the steering wheel straight feels like a breeze. But obviously this is not the case for everyone, as one recently demonstrated Lamborghini Huracan: on the occasion of the GT-R World Cup, an endurance racing event with the fastest Nissan GT-Rs in the world held at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, a modified example of the del Toro supercar went into full acceleration at crash into the barriers after the driver suddenly lost control of the car.

As mentioned, the Lamborghini Huracan in question, finished in matt black, had been extensively modified for the occasion, presenting a pair of turbochargers fixed to the 5.2-liter V10 engine as well as a series of further mechanical updates of lesser importance always concerning the engine and transmission. After a promising first part of shooting, it was probably a mechanical problem to have led the driver to lose control of the car, as evidenced by the sudden white smoke coming out from the rear just before the car began to swerve to the right suddenly: the Huracan protagonist of the accident first hit the concrete barrier on the right side of the track, then bounce against the left one and finally stop in the center. Fortunately, the driver was seen exiting the car without any consequences, if not with a big fright.

Image: screenshot “Drag Racing and Car Stuff”