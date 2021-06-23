When luxury and performance meet in the automotive field, the result is called Lamborghini Huracàn EVO RWD Spyder. The supercar discovered by the car manufacturer del Toro was awarded the “Best Convertible for 2021” award by Robb Report, a well-known American luxury lifestyle magazine. It is not the first time that the Lamborghini Huracàn EVO RWD Spyder name has been associated with the renowned American magazine: already at the beginning of 2021 the open-air super sports car of the Italian rot had been declared “Sports Car of The Year”.

Lamborghini, employees vaccinated in record time

An important source of pride for Lamborghini, which continues to receive praise for its only rear-wheel drive model currently available. To push this version of the Huracàn EVO RWD, just as in the case of the Coupè variant, there is a 5.2 liter naturally aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, capable of delivering a maximum power of 610 hp for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h achievable in 3.5 seconds. Enhancing this super sports car is the new Performance Traction Control System, which eliminates torque split and facilitates drifting in Sport mode. “We thank Robb Report for giving the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder two special awards this year – declared Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini – Since its debut in 2014, the Huracán family has been widely acclaimed from media, fans and customers and these awards only confirm its great appeal ”.