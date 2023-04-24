The Ad Personam program of Lamborghinis taught that there are infinite customization possibilities for the customers of the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer, with the experts of the Bull factory capable of satisfying the wishes of those who choose to get behind the wheel of one of the brand’s supercars. A tailor-made process also as regards the colors of the liveries of these very high-performance jewels. At the Milan Design Week this was precisely the focus of Lamborghini, with the Bolognese brand addressing the issue of customization and style of its supercars, from the Revuelto to the latest Huracan special series. But how are the colors that can further embellish a Lamborghini born?

Lamborghini and the infinite customization possibilities

She was the one who explained the process behind the dress of a Lambo Carine SchweitzerCMF Coordinator, Product Development and Strategy of Automobili Lamborghini: “We always start with a phase of inspiration, with a process that can help us thanks to what is around us or in everyday life. We try to establish what should be the goal to achieve, what we want to represent with that color. Then we go to our painter and a bit like a home process we mix the colors together, add metallic or not, the amount we want. It’s a bit like a cook does in his kitchen, we do several tests and then we spray on small metal surfaces through which we can compare different color varieties. Then the dialogue with the creative team begins, we speak with Mitja Borkert and his team to decide how to continue. For the second phase, let’s paint a small model, which is essential for understanding the effect it has on the curves of a car. Finally, once a satisfactory result has been achieved, we move on to painting a 1-to-1 model to really understand what a car with this shade could look like.”

A color for every need

A process that aims to always offer Lamborghini customers something different, with the possibility for the latter to have a really huge choicewith different categories also depending on the inclination and the idea one has of the use of one’s car: “An incredible thing about Lamborghini is the number of colors we have – continued Carine Schweitzer “Obviously if you offer over 400 colors to a customer, the decision making process becomes even more difficult. So we created together with the Ad Personam program a series of categories to help the customer choose a type of color. There is the sports family for those who aim to emphasize this aspect on their car. Or we have the classic families, all historical colors of Lamborghini. The technical family are all matte colors, therefore very technical. Then there is the contemporary Family with more fashionable liveries. There is also the eclectic family with very particular, super special colors. And if the customer has not yet managed to find a color that fully convinces him, we can also work together for a specific livery to which, if necessary, add elements such as stripes, numbers or other elements that can also be stored in the passenger compartment.”

The livery of Lamborghini Revuelto

A work of customization that therefore makes it unique every Lamborghini supercar. Also on the occasion of the launch of the new Revuelto, the creative team of the Bull has created a special livery that refers to a specific meaning and evolution, as highlighted by the Schweitzer: “Lamborghini Revuelto is our latest masterpiece. For the launch livery we used Apodis Orange, a name that derives from the brightest star in the constellation Apus. It is also inspired by lava and has a strong connotation that does not go unnoticed. It’s a solid color that we’ve decided to match with the leather inside the car too. Obviously, also in this case it is only one of the infinite customization possibilities.”