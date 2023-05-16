Lamborghini presents the Urus Performante[1] Special Edition dedicated to the Essenza SCV12 and reserved exclusively for the customer-drivers of the track hypercar, produced in just 40 units.

The creation of the limited edition was followed by the Lamborghini Ad Personam department, to allow each Essenza SCV12 customer to configure their own Urus Performante in a unique way, characterized by a dedicated design and racing-inspired details, for maximum sportiness even on the road in daily driving.

The exclusive character of the Urus Special Edition is emphasized by the extensive use of elements in visible carbon fiber with a glossy or matt finish, which incorporates the treatment of the body chosen by the customer: not only the bonnet and roof but also sill covers, mirrors and the carbon frame with Lamborghini logo framed between the rear lights.

Lamborghini Urus Performante “Essence SCV12” Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

Furthermore, to underline the car’s track-oriented attitude, the Lamborghini Centro Stile designers have created a dedicated Ad Personam livery with color combinations based on specific customer requests: the painting of each specimen was carried out in the company’s internal paint shop.

In addition to the two-tone scheme, originating from the combination of all the carbon elements that stand out on the bodywork, the lower part of the car is black, embellished by a contrasting color line, also repeated on the arch of the roof, further emphasizing the silhouette of this car.

The body color and livery have been defined exclusively with each of this car’s customers and reflect those of their Essenza SCV12, including the distinctive number painted on the doors.

Each model is also equipped as standard with 23″ High Gloss Black rims and black calipers, however each customer was able to freely choose the type and color of rims and calipers from among those available.

Lamborghini Urus Performante “Essence SCV12” Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“The Urus Performante Special Edition is the most expressive and detailed livery we have ever created, with an exclusive connection and customized design for each of the 40 Essenza SCV12 customers,” comments Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design.

“The lower part of the livery is painted black to make the proportions of the Urus even more sporty and the body colour, combined with that of the Essenza, is enriched by a thin colored line that graphically connects the front with the rear crossing the sides The result is an exciting and unique and colorful limited series of Urus”.

Lamborghini Urus Performante “Essence SCV12” Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

The passenger compartment is characterized by the exclusive upholstery in Cosmus Black Alcantara with leather details, carbon decorations with a choice of glossy or matt treatment, aluminum elements finished in anodized black and Dark Package with the exception of the contrasting red door handles.

Among the carbon fiber details, the carbon fiber decoration on the passenger side of the dashboard and the door sills decorated with the “Essenza SCV12” logo and silhouette stand out. To make the set-up even more unique, two commemorative carbon plates have been inserted in the passenger compartment: one with the Lamborghini 60th Anniversary logo with the car number or, alternatively, with the customer’s name.

Urus Performante is the sportiest and most performing version of the Lamborghini Super SUV range. Thanks to the twin-turbo V8 engine with 666 HP of power and 850 Nm of maximum torque, an excellent power-to-weight ratio and optimized aerodynamics, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reaching maximum speed of 306 km/h.

Performances that allowed the Urus Performante to win the record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, crossing the finish line at an altitude of 4,302 m in 10:32.064 and beating the previous record by over 17”.

[1] Fuel consumption and emission values ​​for Urus Performante; Combined Consumption and Emissions: 14.1 l/100km (WLTP); CO2 emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP)