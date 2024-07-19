Lamborghini Squadra Corse is increasingly paying attention to the younger generation and reconfirms the Young Driver Programs, established for the first time in 2014 and supported for the 2024 season by ACI Sport through its Federal School.

There are a total of 28 drivers included in the Super Trofeo Junior Drivers. Nine are part of the GT3 Junior Drivers.

All of them will be evaluated throughout the season taking into account different parameters (performance, progression, professionalism, technical feedback and ability to relate to the team and outside of it) and will have the opportunity to take part in the Shootout in November that will take place in Jerez de la Frontera in the two days following the World Finals 2024 scheduled on the Spanish circuit.

The Super Trofeo Junior Drivers program is reserved for drivers aged 25 or under, competing in at least one of the three continental series of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo (Europe, North America and Asia), while the GT3 Junior Drivers program is dedicated to drivers competing in a Gran Turismo championship at the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.

There are nine GT3 Junior Drivers. Of these, Ugo de Wilde, Marzio Moretti and Gilles Stadsbader come from the Super Trofeo Junior Drivers, while the other names are Simon Connor Primm, Antoine Doquin, Luca Engstler, Jacopo Guidetti and the reconfirmed Riccardo Cazzaniga and Artem Petrov.

There are 20 drivers participating in the European championship and who have been selected for the Super Trofeo Junior Drivers. Among those reconfirmed from last year are Largim Ali, Riccardo Ianniello and Rodrigo Testa.

Departure Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

They are joined by Giorgio Amati, Ibrahim Badawi, Loris Cabirou, Leonardo Caglioni, Georgi Dimitrov, Hampus Ericsson, Andrea Frassineti, Jáchym Galáš, Enzo Geraci, Giuseppe Guirreri, Joran Leneutre, Matej Pavlicek, Jacob Riegel, Jesse Salmenautio, Jerzy Spinkiewicz, László Tóth and the eighteen-year-old Frenchwoman Lola Lovinfosse, the only woman present, this year competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe.

Five are the young selectors who are participating in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and who answer to the names of Luke Berkeley, Shehan Chandrasoma, Bryson Morris, Francisco Kiko Porto and the reconfirmed Jake Walker. Finally, from the Asian series come Emilien Carde, Gavin Huang and Charles Leong Hon Chio.

With the Young Driver Programs, Lamborghini Squadra Corse aims to promote the talent of the youngest drivers, accompanying them towards professionalism. Last year, the Shootout held on the Roman circuit of Vallelunga was won ex aequo by Ugo De Wilde and Marzio Moretti, while Mattia Michelotto was promoted to Professional Driver.

Many of the drivers who have successfully completed the Young Drivers Programs have been appointed official Lamborghini instructors.

Baptiste Moulin, Marcus Paverud, Oliver Soderstorm and Pierre Louis Chovet will join experienced instructors Jonathan Ceccotto and Alberto Di Folco this year, who have also been on the Young Drivers roster in the past.

This important achievement represents a recognition of their professional skills in the automotive world even outside of competitive activity.

The 2024 Young Driver Programs are organized by Lamborghini Squadra Corse in partnership with Macron, a leading Bolognese brand in sportswear, which will provide uniforms and training kits to participants.

Lamborghini Shootout Junior and GT3 Program Photo by: Lamborghini Racing Team

LAMBORGHINI GT3 JUNIOR DRIVERS 2024 Pilot Nationality Championship Richard Cazzaniga Italy Italian Gran Turismo Championship Simon Connor Primm Germany ADAC GT Masters Jacob Guidetti Italy Italian Gran Turismo Championship Marzio Moretti Italy International GT Open Artem Petrov Israel International GT Open Gilles Stadsbader Belgium Italian Gran Turismo Championship Antoine Doquin France GTWC Europe Sprint/Endurance Luke Engstler Germany DTM Hugh de Wilde Belgium GTWC Europe Sprint

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO JUNIOR DRIVERS 2024 Pilot Nationality Championship Large Wings Denmark Europe George Loved Italy Europe Ibrahim Badawi Egypt Europe Luke Berkeley USA North America Loris Cabirou France Europe Leonardo Caglioni Italy Europe Emilien Carde France Asia Shehan Chandrasoma USA North America George Dimitrov Great Britain Europe Hampus Ericsson Sweden Europe Andrea Frassineti Italy Europe Jachym Galas Czechia Europe Enzo Geraci France Europe Joseph Guirreri Italy Europe Gavin Huang Taiwan Asia Richard Ianniello Italy Europe Joran Leneutre France Europe Charles Leong Hon Chio Macao Asia Lola Lovinfosse France Europe Bryson Morris USA North America Matej Pavlicek Czechia Europe Kiko Port Brazil North America Jacob Riegel Germany Europe Jesse Salmenautio Finland Europe Jerzy Spinkiewicz Poland Europe Rodrigo Head Portugal Europe Laszlo Toth Hungary Europe Jake Walker USA North America