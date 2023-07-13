It’s already available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and of course on the special podcast hub at lamborghini.com/podcastthe first episode of “Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast”, a monthly audiophile series during which the people who work in the Sant’Agata Bolognese house tell each other through personal episodes of their lives. All with guests and personalities who go beyond the world of engines.

The word to the CEO

The protagonist of the first episode is the CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann, who reflects on the success of the brand and on the ten-year project “Cor Tauri Management”also talking about some of his personal achievements. “Going beyond indicates what we do and how we do it, to achieve icons that survive the decades”explains Winkelman.

“We also want to be recognized for our approach to things. We are a team of people who live here in the “Motor Valley”, and I’m not talking about the automotive business, but in a general sense of how we deal with challenges and opportunities. When you work for so long in the same company, you surely become part of its history and also of the history of the product”says Winkelmann. “The responsibility is huge, because we’re a small company and the investments are high, so there’s no room for mistakes. Now we have to lead the company through this transition phase, which is truly a revolution: from cars with internal combustion engines to plug-ins and then perhaps to fully electric cars, with all the opportunities and challenges that this represents. Being a part of all of this involves a enormous pressure and responsibility”.

Go beyond…

Conducted by Tim Bravo, Director of Communications of Lamborghini, and by Giulia Salvi, DJ of Virgin Radio Italia specialized in lifestyle and music, “Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast”, therefore wants to break the mold dealing with different topicssuch as music, art, design, science, fashion and much more, renewing the perspective of the world of Lamborghini and remaining faithful to the same title of the podcast: truly going beyond.