Three series on four continents, 18 appointments, with the Grand Finals reaching their tenth edition with a stop in Vallelunga (Rome) to celebrate an important anniversary: ​​the 60th anniversary of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo looks to 2023, when the Asian championship will also restart, returning to join the European and North American series.

#28 …Read on

#Lamborghini #Super #Trofeo #calendars