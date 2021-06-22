Lamborghini’s future seems to be quite outlined, and will go in the direction of electrified transition towards which the entire automotive industry is moving. And the words of the car manufacturer del Toro are also following the facts: to complete the path of profound transformation on the way to decarbonise future models and the Sant’Agata Bolognese site, Lamborghini will have to invest more 1.5 billion euros over the next four years.

It will be fundamental to proceed in agreement with the Emilia Romagna Region, which aims to have reassurance regarding this transformation plan of the company. Also for this reason the Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese received a visit from the President of the Region Stefano Bonaccini, accompanied by Vincenzo Colla, Regional Councilor for economic development and green economy, work and training. “The promise we made to Bonaccini, supported by the largest investment plan in the company’s history, is proof of our deep dedication not only to customers, but also to the region where we were born, Emilia Romagna. – commented Stephan Winklemann, number one of the company del Toro who welcomed the two politicians – The goal is to be able to bring the values ​​of Made in Italy and raise the level of attractiveness and competitiveness of this unique territory in the world “.

The tour that saw the President of the Emilia Romagna Region as protagonist started from MUDETEC, the Company Museum of Technologies in which Bonaccini was able to admire the new exhibition dedicated to the 50th Anniversary of the Countach, and continued up to the production plants, where Bonaccini always met with the trade union representatives. The final stage is a visit to the construction sites already open, which extend over 47,000 square meters and which testify to the potential of the new investments announced. “Operations such as that of Lamborghini strengthen the prestige and the predominant position of our products on foreign markets, distinctive traits that are making Emilia-Romagna one of the most attractive regions in Europe“, declared the President of the Region.