The duo proved unstoppable in the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, taking overall victories in both 50-minute races and building an unassailable lead with four races to go.

There was cause for celebration among Korean fans as well as local idols Brian Lee and John Kwon continued to enjoy themselves in their first season of international competition, taking the overall podium in Race 1 with team SQDA-GRIT Motorsport in the branded car Lamborghini Seoul.

Van der Drift and Giltrap took their sixth PRO win of the season in Race 1, crossing the line ahead of class rivals Liang Jiatong and Chen Wei’an (Harmony Racing). Kwon and Lee continued their impressive debut season in international competition with third place overall to take their fourth AM victory.

Mikko Nässi and Ni Weiliang (Safehouse) won the PRO-AM with the vehicle entered by Lamborghini Nagoya after the withdrawal of the pole authors and race leaders Dan Wells and Oscar Lee armed with the Lamborghini of Osaka DW Evans GT. Supachai Weeraborwornpong (Siamgas Corse) won in the Lamborghini Cup, taking the lead in the class standings after Race 1.

ST Asia 2023 Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

In the second race of the weekend, Jonathan Cecotto (TRT Racing) started from pole and led the opening stint, before Giltrap grabbed the lead from Venezuelan teammate Li Qiang. In an extraordinary comeback after retiring in Race 1, the duo of the DW Evans GT team competing for PRO-AM finished second overall and first in class.

Mikko Nässi and Ni Weiliang, entered in the PRO-AM with Safehouse Racing, took the last place overall on the podium, second in their class. Absolute Racing’s Pasarit Promsombat and Aniwat Lommahadthai won the AM, narrowly missing out on the overall podium by finishing fourth, while Supachai scored another Lamborghini Cup win for Siamgas Corse.

Leaderboards

With four races to go and the PRO title decided, all eyes are now on the PRO-AM, AM and Lamborghini Cup titles. Oscar Lee and Wells lead the PRO-AM class by 16 points over Nässi and Ni. Only four points separate the Korean duo made up of Lee and Kwon and the Thais Promsombat and Lommahadthai. Supachai is eight points clear in the Lamborghini Cup, ahead of Kumar Prabakaran.

As the 2023 season moves towards its thrilling finale, the fifth and final round of the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia season will follow shortly as the championship returns to China’s motorsport venue, the Shanghai International Circuit, from 8-10 September. The sixth round will take place as part of the Lamborghini Grand Finals at the Vallelunga Circuit on November 18 and 19.