One of the most iconic models of the Sant’Agata Bolognese house’s recent past turns 20: the Lamborghini Gallardo. Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2003, the supercar of the Bull with the V10 was immediately able to confirm as a commercial success and precisely on the occasion of the two decades since its debut, the Bolognese brand wanted to retrace the history of the iconic “baby Lambo”.

The beginnings of Gallardo

The need to have a smaller Lamborghini in the range had already been sensed in the 1970s by Ferruccio Lamborghini, with the Urraco and Jalpa projects. In 1987, the Toro factory instead began work on the L140 project, a car destined to become a smaller-sized supercar, for which both the V8 and the V10 were considered as the engine. However, a clean sweep was thrown on everything and only in 1998 did the path that would lead to the birth of the Lamborghini Gallardo begin. The ten-cylinder is chosen, making its debut on a road car with Eng. Massimo Ceccarani who, after more than ten years in the company, assumes the role of Technical Director and Maurizio Reggiani, at the time responsible for the development and design of the engines within the technical office.

Choosing the V10

The engine fitted to the first Gallardo is a 10-cylinder DOHC, four-valve, V90, 5-litre that delivers 500 bhp. Instead of the classic choice of a V72, a 90-degree angle was preferred in order to limit the height of the engine and thus gaining advantages in the layout of the car (for example, lower engine hood and better rear visibility) and in lowering the center of gravity (with consequent better dynamic characteristics). Regular ignition intervals (which ensure regularity of the engine) are guaranteed thanks to the adoption of “crankpins” with an offset of 18 degrees. A dry sump lubrication system also makes it possible to obtain not only perfect lubrication even in extreme dynamic conditions, but also to further lower the center of gravity. The 6-speed gearbox is equipped with the latest generation double and triple cone synchronizers with optimization of the control and engagement system, is positioned behind the engine and the four-wheel drive uses the proven VT system. A robotic sequential system, offered as an option on this version, the Lamborghini e-gear, has also been developed, while keeping the basic gearbox mechanics unchanged.

The frame and the technical choices

The all-aluminum structural frame is based on extruded parts welded to cast connection elements. On this chassis, the external parts of the bodywork are mounted with differentiated systems (rivets or screws or welding), based on the function of the piece. Other external details hangon (such as bumpers) are made of thermoplastic material and connected by bolts. The design project began in 2000, it was based on an initial proposal by “Italdesign-Giugiaro”, then optimized and concluded by the newborn Lamborghini style center led by Luc Donckerwolke. The challenging but at the same time fascinating task of the designers was to identify the formal attributes of the Lamborghini and combine them into an absolutely individual whole. The Gallardo’s size and performance targets gave the car an athletic compactness. The length of the stride and the reduction of the overhangs make its appearance more dynamic. A fundamental point of the iconic design of the Gallardo, also present in the Murcielago presented in 2001, is the strong aeronautical influence evoked, for example, by the passenger compartment moved forward and integrated into the car body, by the extremely inclined windscreen with pillars in strong tension, by the complex treatment of the flat surfaces crossed by sharp graphic signs and by the orientation in the direction of the air flow of the elements of the cooling system.

Lamborghini Gallardo on the road

The characteristics that make Gallardo a success from the outset are its performance, driving pleasure, reliability and practicality so much that it can be used every day in full comfort. With the Gallardo, in May 2004, the Lamborghini tradition of donating some cars to the Italian police also began. They are vehicles intended for special uses, transport of organs or life-saving drugs and representative events. In 2005, two years after the launch of the coupé version, Automobili Lamborghini presented the Gallardo Spyder at the Frankfurt Motor Show, not just an “open” version of the Coupé, but a totally new model with an unprecedented system for opening/closing the soft top, which also involves the bonnet of the car. The Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder also presents important innovations in terms of engine, transmission and performance. Its 4961 cc 10-cylinder engine now has a power of 520 HP (382 kW) at 8000 rpm. The six-speed gearbox (always manual and offered in an e-gear robotised version as an option) now has shorter ratios resulting in more dynamic car behaviour. These engine-related innovations are also introduced in the coupe version starting from the 2006 model year.

The range evolves

The evolution of the range continued in 2007, when the 5,000 units were exceeded and the Gallardo Superleggera was launched, making its debut at the 2007 Geneva Motor Show: the new model, thanks to the 10 HP increase in power and a 100 kg reduction in weight, became even more dynamic and achieved a weight/power ratio of just 2.5 kg/HP. The Superleggera is fitted as standard with a robotised manual gearbox, which will now be customary in subsequent versions, and is available in four colors at no extra cost: Giallo Midas, Arancio Borealis, Grigio Telesto and Nero Noctis. The Superleggera also features numerous parts made of carbon, precisely to obtain the important reduction in weight, such as the fixed rear wing, an iconic optional on this version like the brakes in carbon-ceramic material.

How many variants

At the Geneva Motor Show in March 2008, the LP 560-4 was presented, the renewed version of the Gallardo, 20 kilos lighter, equipped with a V10 engine increased to 5.2 liters and 560 HP of maximum power, with stratified direct injection. Again in 2008, Gallardo production reached 7,100 units. The open version, the LP 560-4 Spyder, with the same technical characteristics, also arrives at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November of the same year. In 2009, with 9,000 examples produced to its credit, Automobili Lamborghini presented the “Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni”, produced in 250 examples and distinguished by a new technical solution for this model: 550 HP and two rear-wheel drive. Thanks to numerous requests from customers, the Gallardo LP 550-2 was subsequently produced in series (2010) and in a spyder version (2011). At this point rear-wheel drive is introduced, they have revised in detail all components of the driving dynamics, including springs, shock absorbers, stabilizer bars and tyres. Given the variation in the flow of power, the adjustments also involved the aerodynamics of the car. In addition, the rear differential has been updated and significant adjustments have been made to the ESP dynamic stability system.

From road to motorsport

In March 2010, in Geneva, the Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera was presented, more dynamic, lighter, more powerful and even more fascinating. Presented with the aim of continuing the success of the 2007 version of the same name, the LP 570-4 has a weight reduced by 70 kg compared to the previous Superleggera and has a 570 HP (419 kW) engine, with a weight/power ratio down to 2.35 kg/HP. The changes made to the exterior are aimed solely at improving aerodynamics. This design increases the airflow to the radiators and allows more downforce at the front of the car. The modification of the car bottoms, the use of side skirts and the new rear diffuser in carbon have contributed to improving the aerodynamics. Furthermore, the downforce at the rear is balanced with the use of a fixed rear wing. With this engine, again in 2010, the LP 570-4 Spyder Performante was presented, even lighter (the total mass is 65 kg less than the LP 560-4 Spyder), and the Gallardo LP 570-4 Blancpain Edition which combines the competitive spirit of the Super Trofeo with perfect handling on the road, with an exclusive design inspired by the Lamborghini Super Trofeo, the one-make championship born in 2009.

A great success story

At the 2012 Paris Motor Show, Automobili Lamborghini is presenting the updated model in two new variants, even more aggressive and extreme: the new Gallardo LP 560-4 and the Gallardo LP 570-4 Technical Edition which represented a further stylistic evolution of Lamborghini’s first V10 model. In January 2013, the development of a new GT3 program was announced, based on the Gallardo MY13. In the same year, the Gallardo LP 570-4 Squadra Corse was presented for the first time at the Frankfurt Motor Show. This new limited-edition model, the most extreme of the Gallardo line, was inspired by the Gallardo Super Trofeo, the car at the heart of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make championship. On 25 November 2013, the last Lamborghini Gallardo leaves the production line of the historic Sant’Agata Bolognese plant. The last example assembled is a Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante in Rosso Mars colour. At the end of its run, the Gallardo was sold in 45 countries and in 32 variants, for a total of 14,022 units.