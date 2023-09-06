In recent years, movies about the lives of iconic characters in the world of motorsports have dominated movie theaters. Such is the case of ‘Against the impossible’ (2019), starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, as well as the upcoming, ‘Ferrari’, in which Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey will participate. However, it was also launched ‘Lamborghini’a footage about Ferruccio Lamborghinithe man who revolutionized the iron industry forever.

If you want to see the film based on the life of the Italian car manufacturer, stay on the following note: we will tell you everything you need to know so that you do not miss it in any way.

Where to see the movie ‘Lamborghini’?

Unfortunately, the film starring Frank Grillo and that it premiered in 2022 cannot be seen on any streaming platform in Latin America. Totally different case to what happened in Spain, where it can be accessed under rent in pages like AppleTV+, Premier Filmin, Google play and Amazon. In the United States, for its part, it can be found on Tubi.

Where to watch ‘Lamborghini’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to see ‘Lamborghini’ FREE and ONLINE, you can access Youtube. On this page, some users uploaded the full tape with good resolution. In addition, you can enjoy the film on other platforms such as Cuevana, Pelisplus, Repelis, among others. However, as these are pages dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you must enter these websites at your own risk.

What is ‘Lamborghini’ about?

“The film will tell the story of a man who helped an entire nation (Italy) to catch its breath after the horrors of World War II, thanks to the design of a car that revolutionized the world automobile industry and gave shine to a country at a crucial time. ‘Lamborghini’ will also be the love story of one of the richest men in Italy, a lover of luxury cars as he showed that he changed his car every week, ”says the official synopsis.

What is the cast of ‘Lamborghini’?

Frank Grillo as Ferruccio Lamborghini

Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari

Mira Sorvino as Annita

Romano Reggiani as young Ferruccio Lamborghini

Matteo Leoni as Matteo

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Clelia Monti

Francesca Tizzano as Gabriella

Francesca De Martini as Evelina Lamborghini

Giulio Mezza as Edmondo Lamborghini

Giovanni Scotti as Silvio Lamborghini.

The tape was directed and written by Robert Moresco, winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for his work on ‘Crash: Collision’. Photo: Lambofilm

