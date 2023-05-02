The debut of Lamborghini Revuelto sanctioned the official entry of the Bull brand into the world of electrification. The new HPEV hybrid V12, High Performance Electric Vehicle represents a revolution for the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand, effectively opening a new chapter in the history of the Motor Valley brand. In a moment of transition, with the Core Tauri Management plan launched, this step in the year of the 60th Anniversary is even more important. To tell us about Lamborghini Revuelto but also about the opportunities of e-fuels and the brand’s electrification projects, Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of the Bull, during an exclusive interview given during the Milan Design Week.

The revolution of Revuelto

Revuelto heralds the beginning of a new era. What does it mean to launch this model this year?

“The arrival of the Lamborghini Revuelto is undoubtedly the most important event for us in the 60th anniversary year. Celebrations are an important part of these celebrations but a model like this, which repositions the brand, gives us the opportunity to have a car that is almost a hypercar rather than a super sports car, in a segment where no one else has anything like it. .”

For Revuelto you have also coined the acronym HPEV as if to underline that it is not a true plug-in hybrid.

“It’s a plug-in but we wanted to give weight to the fact that it’s a very performing car. This is why we have given importance to the P and have said that it is a High Performance Vehicle to underline the fact that compared to the previous generation this car is more sustainable but it is also the bearer of a new level of performance.”

Revuelto represents a breaking car and yet it does not deny the past.

“A car like the Lamborghini Revuelto must on the one hand be revolutionary and represent a clean break with the past but on the other it must always be recognizable as a true Lamborghini even without looking at the logo. Our DNA owes so much to the brand’s origins in the 1970s, when the Countach came out, that it was a real spaceship.”

Sustainability for Lamborghini and the first electric car

What does sustainability mean to you?

“We look at cars with hybridization, we look at the electric with the next generation but if we talk about sustainability in a broader way, in Sant’Agata we have already been at the forefront in terms of CO2 impact since 2015. It is a very important milestone that we have also maintained with the expansion of our production sites.”

After Revuelto, the first full electric will also arrive. What will it represent for you?

“We have a strategy that is split in two. First hybridization and then two fully electric cars. Let’s start with full electrification with two models more suitable for everyday use. We have between now and 2028 to prove that a super sports car can also be highly performing and exciting, as well as having a fantastic design, without the internal combustion engine. We have set ourselves this primary goal for the next few years.”

The opportunity of synthetic fuels

The path towards 2035 is long and complicated and in the meantime we have begun to discuss alternatives, such as e-fuels for example.

“Synthetic fuels are an opportunity that we could have, hypothetically. It is very important to have the same rules all over the world for a brand like ours. In 2026 the European Union will review what has been decided up to now and then we will have until 2027-2028 to decide what to do with the next generation of our super sports cars. If there is an opportunity with synthetic petrols, we will have to take it into consideration long before the 2035 deadline because obviously we have development times and the life cycle of this car or more generally of the cars that we are going to hybridize in the next 24 months.”

Electric, hybrid, endothermic, regardless of the type of power supply, will there always be infinite possibilities for customizing your Lamborghini?

“Certainly. One of the peculiarities together with design and performance is to individualize the car in a very varied way. Thanks to our Ad Personam program, there are practically infinite possibilities for Lamborghini cars and this is a growing trend today.”