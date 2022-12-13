Lamborghini Squadra Corse announces the winning drivers of the 2022 youth programs. During the season, the technical staff supervised by Raffaele Giammaria analyzed the on-track performance of 38 young drivers, 15 for the Young Drivers Program and 23 admitted to the GT3 Junior Program. The Young Drivers Program is dedicated to drivers up to the age of 26 who participate in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo continental championships; the GT3 Junior Program is reserved for those who compete in GT3 championships around the world at the wheel of the Huracán GT3 EVO.

The selection process ended in Portimao, on 7-8 November 2022, the date of the “Shoot Out Event”, where Raffaele Giammaria’s staff was able to evaluate the drivers’ performance on the track thanks to a test dedicated to 16 finalists on cars Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 and GT3 EVO2.

Leonardo Pulcini, born in 1998 and 2022 International GT Open champion on a Huracán GT3, emerged as the best young Lamborghini GT3 Junior 2022 driver. Throughout the season, the Roman driver demonstrated an aptitude for professional growth, both by constantly improving his performance on the track and technical knowledge and communication management. Pulcini is promoted to Factory Driver 2023 and next season he will compete in an international program on the new Huracán GT3 EVO2.

Daniel Formal, born in 1995, competed in a high-level season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America 2022, also resulting in the best driver in the Portimao Shoot Out Event. Formal will join the new “Lamborghini Young Professional Driver” category, a new intermediate step between the Young Driver and Factory Driver categories together with the Japanese Yuki Nemoto, Italian Gran Turismo Endurance 2022 champion, and Maximilian Paul.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has dedicated this new category to young drivers who have already gained experience in the GT championships, supporting them financially and technically with the aim of training them as future Factory Drivers.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini Head of Motorsport: “Our program dedicated to young talented drivers continues to give us great satisfaction, from a technical and human point of view; the new “category” introduced in the driver growth strategy, the Young Professional driver, allows us to develop the best drivers more carefully, accompanying them to professionalism, the fact of having boys and girls from the USA, Asia and Europe demonstrates how Lamborghini racing team is globally committed to motorsport and the promotion of young talent.”

Leonardo Pulcini, Lamborghini Factory Driver: “The last 2 years with Lamborghini have been exceptional for my career having won 2 consecutive titles in 2 different categories, Super Trofeo Europa in 2021 and Gt Open in 2022. The experience in the Super Trofeo was very formative for me coming from formulas and a GT3 programme: I took a step back to take 10 steps forward in terms of performance on the track. I can’t wait to get on track next season with the new EVO2. “

Daniel Formal, Lamborghini Young Professional Driver: “My experience with Lamborghini Squadra Corse started almost by chance 3 years ago directly on a Super Trofeo race weekend but I never imagined that you would happen so soon! For this milestone I thank all the fantastic people around me starting from Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Wayne Taylor Racing who allow me to live my dream of becoming a professional driver!

Lamborghini Squadra Corse confirms the Young Driver Program also for the 2023 season, not only for the Super Trofeo Europe and North America championships, but also for the Asian series.