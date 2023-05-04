The Vallelunga racetrack will host the last two rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe calendar. The epilogue of the season of the continental series reserved for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will take place on the Roman track in the same week as the 2023 edition of the Grand Finals, from 12 to 19 November.

The double stage in the Capitoline recovers what was originally scheduled in Imola for the weekend of 6 and 7 May, then canceled due to the extension of some works concerning the paddock area and the structure of the pits of the Santerno circuit.

The six double seasonal appointments (12 races) have therefore been confirmed, with the green light as scheduled at the beginning of June at Paul Ricard. After the French trip, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe will stop in Spa in order, on the same weekend as the 24 Hours, and then at the Nürburgring and Valencia, again in combination with the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe.

The fifth and penultimate round will therefore take place in Vallelunga on 12 and 13 November. The last appointment remains scheduled for 15, 16 and 17 November, close to the Grand Finals (18 and 19 November) in which the 60th anniversary of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand will also be celebrated. The 4,085-metre Roman circuit, which will also host the final round of the Asia and North America series in the same context, is hosting the Grand Finals for the third time, after having done so in 2013 and 2018, while the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe will made its first appearance in 2010.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Round 1: Paul Ricard/Le Castellet (France), 2-4 June

Round 2: Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), 29 June-1 July

Round 3: Nürburgring (Germany), 28-30 July

Round 4: Valencia (Spain), 15-17 September

Round 5: Vallelunga (Italy), 12-13 November

Round 6: Vallelunga (Italy), 15-17 November

Grand Finals: Vallelunga (Italy), 18-19 November