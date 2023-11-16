The final act of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo 2023 on Thursday opened with Race 1 of the Europe division dedicated to the AM and Lamborghini Cup (LC) classes held on the Piero Taruffi track in Vallelunga.

Alban Varutti and Julien Piguet brought home success in a peremptory manner after having built all the conditions for success right from the start. Piguet, in fact, managed to overtake Glenn McGee, author of the pole position.

At that point the Autovitesse team driver had to do nothing but keep Ibrahim Badawy at bay until the pit stop which led to the driver change. Piguet entered the pits first to hand over the wheel to Varutti, with the stop going in the best possible way.

Varutti returned to the track first and took home the victory, preceding Badawy by more than 2 seconds. McGee, after being overtaken by Piguet and Badawy, was unable to respond to his rivals’ attacks. Once he left the Huracan of the Imperiale Racing team to Anthony McIntosh.

Gabriel Rindone was off the podium, but far from both the riders who preceded him and those who followed him. The Top 5 was completed by Elie Dubelly and Roee Meyuhas (Boutsen VDS).

In the Lamborghini Cup, however, Jurgen Krebs scored his third consecutive victory, leaving only crumbs to his first rivals, namely Donovan and Luciano Privitelio.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo – Europe AM-LC – Race 1