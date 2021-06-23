In Sant’Agata Bolognese not only Lamborghini jewels on wheels are produced. The car company del Toro has in fact decided to officially inaugurate its own vaccination hub at its historic headquarters, simultaneously starting the vaccination of all its employees and collaborators. Lamborghini’s goal is to be able to vaccinate everyone and to do it in the shortest possible time: according to the Casa del Toro, in just three days the administration, on a voluntary basis, of the first dose of vaccine will be concluded, with the booster carried out by the end of July.

“The decision to set up our headquarters as a vaccination point for our collaborators has the aim of supporting the country in contrasting the spread of Covid-19 and easing vaccination activities in Italy – reads an official Lamborghini note – An action that gives continuity to overtime made from the beginning of the pandemic by the Covid Joint Committee, set up right away to guarantee the maximum safety and health of our people who, as we demonstrate daily in our policies, have a priority role. Lamborghini is once again alongside the Emilia Romagna Region and the institutions, which have once again confirmed their centrality also in health safety policies ”. Just like in the case of Ferrari, vaccinations will also be carried out entirely by Lamborghini professional healthcare personnel, and in line with the provisions issued by the Ministry of Health.