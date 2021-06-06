Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Parents achieve miracles and do what they can to make their children happy, and like all children around the world, a Vietnamese child dreamed of owning a state-of-the-art car, so he could hit the streets and go on adventures with it.

And what was the Vietnamese father, Truong Van Dao, but he made his own hands a Lamborghini Sian Roaster, but it is wooden and fit the size of his young child to match the size of his small dreams.

Trong Van Dao began making a miniature model of his crazy idea, which contained a small motor to move it through the surrounding streets, and after sixty-five days he made the larger model that contained a slightly larger motor that could reach a speed of 25 km per hour.

The father took advantage of all the neglected trees that surround his house to make a wooden Lamborghini, after re-cutting and pruning them to be suitable for the small car, and the skilled Vietnamese manufacturer was not satisfied with the exterior appearance of the car, but was keen to add some luxuries so that his child feels like he is in a real car.

Where the car has a screen to display the speedometer and choose a color for the little child to love, as well as there are LED lights and doors that open up known as scissor doors for more realism on the luxury car, and finally the Lamborghini V12 brand was placed on it.

After confirming everything, the father took the car on a tour with his son, and by following his own channel on YouTube, it was found that it is not the first wooden car, but rather there are some initial experiences of other cars from multiple brands, and he documented the manufacture of his son’s car in a series of videos on his channel. own.