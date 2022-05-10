They rise to 74 the dealers of Automobili Lamborghini in the EMEA region. The car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese has in fact officially opened a new showroom in Stockholm, the first in the capital and the second in Sweden after Lamborghini Malmö, in the south of the country. Both dealerships are managed by Semler Premium, a group specializing in the automotive sector of luxury and super sports cars. The global network thus rises to 173 dealerships in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America and Asia Pacific.

“This is a major expansion for Automobili Lamborghini in the Scandinavian market, where we have seen a significant and steady increase in sales and enthusiasm for the brand over the past decade.” explained Francesco Cresci, Regional Director EMEA of Automobili Lamborghini, who took part in the inaugural event of the showroom which was attended by over 100 guests including customers and VIP visitors. “This second dealer expands Lamborghini’s presence and aims to meet the needs of the growing number of Swedish customers who have been able to see live the brand new Huracán Tecnica presented here, but who generally greatly appreciate our super sports cars and of course the Super SUV Urus.“.

The new Stockholm showroom also includes the after-sales center; Housed in a completely new facility and strategically positioned to facilitate access from both the city center and Arlanda airport, the dealership is located north of Stockholm on the E4. The 424 square meters of the new showroom are designed to give visitors a 360-degree experience. Expert staff, trained according to Automobili Lamborghini standards, assist customers on the wide range of new or used Lamborghini models. In the showroom, there is also an area dedicated to Ad Personam, the program that allows owners to individualize their new car with almost unlimited paint combinations, leathers, customized stitching, carbon fiber elements and many other exclusive options. The new dealership’s Authorized Service Center also provides owners with all after-sales services.