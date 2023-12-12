Lamborghini donates a Urus Performante to the State Police with a customized livery and accessories for public safety needs

There Performing Urus donated today to State Police it is the sixth example Lamborghinis to join the traffic police fleet. The livery was designed by Lamborghini Style Center and combines the classic “State Police blue” with white with the tricolor bands on the sills and on the belt line. Police logos were applied in reflective film on the doors, while a light bar with 360° blue LED lights was installed on the roof, combined with a two-tone electric siren.

The passenger compartment has been customized with various elements essential for the public safety service, including an armored weapon drawer, a fold-down panel for graphic messages and a special compartment housed in the trunk for stowing ordinance equipment and a defibrillator for first aid interventions. And, above all, a portable fridge for organ transport including display and data logger for constant monitoring of the internal temperature.

The collaboration between State Police And Lamborghini cars it dates back to 2004, when the first one was set up Gallardo with the livery of the State Police. Since 2015 the Gallardo has been replaced by Huracan still in service today and there are currently two examples used in institutional services, in Rome and Bologna. In addition to traditional service equipment, the cars are equipped with the most advanced technological and emergency equipment: a tablet for querying databases, a video camera for automatic license plate reading and transmission of images to the operations centre, a defibrillator for emergency assistance and housing for a special organ preservation system. These cars, in fact, at the instigation of National transplant center with which the State Police has been collaborating for years, are used primarily for the urgent transport of human organs and tissues, plasma and pharmaceutical products in conditions of necessity and urgency, ensuring the delivery of the precious cargo in a short time and in maximum safety.

The Huracan they are also involved in monitoring roads and motorways during periods of heavy traffic. Since 2004, the State Police has carried out, with the Lamborghinis supplied, 242 organ transports and over 382 operational services on roads and motorways, and has intervened in over 2 thousand road education meetings aimed at spreading the culture of safe driving

