Celebrations of all kinds for Lamborghini's 60th anniversary, not only physical but also virtual. That's right: the house of the Bull gave life to the “60th Digital Parade“, a real parade within the gaming world to involve the Esports community in particular and further celebrate the company's anniversary. A sort of online gathering, more precisely within the video game Forza Horizon 5where fans met to ride the models that made the history of the brand.

Digital gathering

For the occasion, five streamers experts guided a caravan of gamers along a route outlined in the game map and embellished with iconic elements of the brand. The parade was told on Lamborghini's social profiles and live on the channels of the streamers who captained the convoy of cars.

Social brand

And we know that from a social point of view the Taurus car manufacturer is extremely to move with the times: the company is in fact today present on Instagram with 34.8 million followers, on Facebook with 12.8 M, on TikTok with 3.3 M, on X with 2.3 M, on YouTube with 1.9 M, on Linkedin with 980 K and on Discord with 8K, as well as on Weibo and Wechat.

Winkelmann's comment

“We couldn't help but organize an event dedicated to our fans on digital platforms – said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini – After various face-to-face events around the world, this initiative represents the fair tribute to a fan base made up of millions of people who, every day, demonstrate their appreciation and attachment to the brand. For this reason we could not fail to consider these numbers of absolute value.”