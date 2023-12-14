The latest arrivals

2024 will be the season in which the Lamborghinis will make its absolute debut in both the WEC and IMSA, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese company which, awaiting its debut, has in the meantime completed and made official its line-up for both categories. Two drivers were still missing to define the two lineups, which are now completed thanks to the arrival of Matteo Cairoli and Edoardo Mortara.

Careers and new experiences

Historically linked to Porsche, with which he won the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in 2014 and subsequently the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2021, Cairoli will participate in the IMSA championship alternating behind the wheel with his compatriot Andrea Caldarelli and with the former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean. Different story for the Italian-Swiss Mortar, four-time FIA ​​GT world champion and fresh from his experience in Formula E with Maserati. For him the experience will indeed be in the WEC, with Mirko Bortolotti and with another former F1 driver as Daniel Kvyat.

The first words

Both protagonists of two test sessions held in Jerez de la Frontera and more recently in Austin, the new Lamborghini signings commented on their arrival in the team as follows Iron Lynxstarting with Cairoli: “I want to thank Lamborghini, Giorgio Sanna and the Iron Lynx team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity – he has declared – I'm obviously ready to give the best of myself. This is a dream that I have long hoped would come true. Doing it with an Italian company like Lamborghini makes me doubly happy. The Austin tests helped me gain more confidence with the car to be ready for next year. I'm already super pumped.”. Emotion also expressed by Mortarwhich also makes a long-awaited wish come true: “I am happy to tackle this program in LMDh in the FIA ​​Wec with Lamborghini – commented – the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship were two goals that I had set myself for some time. What Lamborghini is giving me is therefore an incredible opportunity. Next year we will try to achieve good results”.

The welcome in Sant'Agata Bolognese

The welcome to Cairoli and Mortara came primarily from Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Lamborghini: “I am thrilled to welcome Edo and Matteo to our Lamborghini SC family. Both bring speed and experience to the LMDh project, also offering us the opportunity to employ them in more strategic GT3 races and championships”. Also welcoming the two new pilots Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer: “The Austin test concludes the development phase of the SC63. We are satisfied with the state of maturity of the project and we demonstrated it at Daytona, setting the best time on the first day of testing. I take this opportunity to welcome Matteo and Edoardo, who complete the driver line-up for the 2024 season”.