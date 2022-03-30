The three-time world champion rider in the world championship at his debut in a race with four wheels: appointment in Imola on April 2-3 for the first round of the Lamborghini single-make store. Pedrosa: “Happy with the new adventure, I hope to have fun”. Live TV on Sky Sport and Now

Giulio Masperi

In Imola, the first act of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe 2022 is on stage, which corresponds to the first experience at the wheel of a racing car for Dani Pedrosa, the Spanish champion three times in the World Championship. The 1985-born driver is at the start of the first round of the Sant’Agata Bolognese trophy at the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo2 of the Rexal Fff Racing team paired with the Swiss Antonin Borga. “I am really happy to start this new adventure with Lamborghini,” said Pedrosa. Two half-hour long tests, with the two drivers taking part in both, alternating at the wheel: Saturday 2 April (from 16.05) and Sunday 3 April (11.50) live on Sky Sport Action and streamed on Now. See also 6 signings that we can see on the last day of the market

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO 2022: THE CHAMPIONSHIP – Expected in Imola, on the Santerno circuit, almost 40 crews participating in the single-make series, now in its 14th edition. In the Pro class, the Oregon Team defends the title, with drivers Alessandro Tarabini and Filippo Berto. Spotlights also on the Bonaldi Motorsport crew with experts Loris Spinelli and reigning vice-champion Max Weering at the wheel. The other classes competing are the Pro-Am (including Daniel Pedrosa’s crew), Am and the Lamborghini Cup. Among the absolute novelties, as anticipated, the debut of Dani Pedrosa, who on Tuesday 29 March rode at Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari of Imola to test the car of the Bull, confirming the growing feeling with the super sports car that is fitted with the V10 engine in the central-rear position. “This is my first experience with four wheels – explains Pedrosa – and I still have a lot to learn. I’m excited. I can’t wait to learn all the secrets of the trade from my teammate, and I will do everything to start giving my best. I hope, of course, to have fun ”. After Imola, Pedrosa will also participate in the Misano Adriatico race (2-3 July), and in the finals in Portimao, Portugal (5-6 November). See also Juve-Inter, the super-challenge on Sunday 3 at 8.45 pm. On Tuesday 19th the Coppa Italia derby

DANI PEDROSA AT THE START OF THE LAMBORGHINI TROPHY – Spaniard Dani Pedrosa makes his debut in car racing with the Fff Racing team – Chinese team, based in Sant’Agata Bolognese – supported by Orange1. A new adventure after 296 races, 153 podiums and 54 victories in the World Championship, with three world titles, in the 125cc (2003) and 250cc (2004-05) classes. Pedrosa had never participated in official car races in the past, but had tried a Formula 1 Red Bull single-seater in a test / event. Alongside the former motorcyclist, the Swiss Antonin Borga: the crew, at the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2, participate in the Pro-Am class.

THE CALENDAR OF THE 2022 SEASON – The fourteenth season of the Sant’Agata Bolognese single-brand store includes 6 overall rounds, each with two heats. After Imola (2-3 April), Le Castellet, France (4-5 June), Misano Adriatico (2-3 July), Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (29-30 July), Barcelona, ​​Spain (1- 2 October), Portimao (3-4 November); this latter Portuguese circuit will therefore host the Grand Finals on 5-6 November. See also WEC | Sebring, Free Practice 2: Alpine beats United LMP2

LIVE TV AND STREAMING – The first appointment of the single-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo will be staged at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola on the weekend of 3 April 2022, as a side event of the GT World Challenge Europe, which sees Valentino Rossi at the starting line on the Audi R8 Lms GT3 of the Wrt team. All 6 rounds of the season will be broadcast on Sky Sport and streamed on Now. In the first round of Imola (detailed below for timetables) the television programming includes numerous links, news, interviews broadcast on Sky Sport 24. The program includes two free practice sessions on Friday 1 April, each lasting one hour; two qualifying sessions on Saturday, each lasting 20 minutes. The two races, lasting 50 minutes, include a mandatory pit stop with driver change.

Saturday 2 April : race-1 (16.05) live Sky Sport Action

: race-1 (16.05) live Sky Sport Action Sunday 3 April: race-2 (11.50) live Sky Sport Action