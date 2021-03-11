On March 11, but exactly 50 years ago, at the Geneva Motor Show, the undisputed star of the event was presented: the Lamborghini Countach LP 500, in yellow.

At ten o’clock in the morning at the stand of the prestigious design center Carrozzeria Bertone, the first prototype to be shown in public, made its first appearance.

Its presentation was so successful that the company raced against time to satisfy customer requests and transform the futuristic proposal car into a production model, albeit in a small series.

The design of the Lamborghini Countach LP 500 was the work of Marcello Gandini, responsible for the scissor doors, today a hallmark of the company.

The decision to present the Countach LP 500 in the Carrozzeria Bertone space was motivated by the fact that the Lamborghini stand had as its center of attraction the Miura SV, the latest version of another of the most emblematic models from the house of Sant’agata Bolognese.

With this double presentation, Lamborghini demonstrated its ability to produce creatively, to the point that in the months after Geneva, the Countach LP 500 appeared in all the top car magazines in the world.

The Countach project, with internal code LP112, where LP indicates the rear longitudinal position (“Longitudinale Posteriore” in Italian) of the 12-cylinder engine, arose from Ferruccio Lamborghini’s desire to maintain the image of a company at the forefront of style and technology following the Miura.

The Lamborghini Countach LP 500 shaped the model which later replaced the Miura.

At the forefront of this achievement was the engineer Paolo Stanzani, who had been with Lamborghini since 1963, and in 1968 he was appointed General Manager and Technical Director, responsible for the mechanical part of the Countach.

The angular, clean and futuristic lines of the Countach, were designed by the great Marcello gandini, Design Director of Carrozzeria Bertone.

Gandini was also responsible for the decision to use the scissor doors, which have since characterized the production of the 12-cylinder Lamborghini models.

The Lamborghini Countach LP 500 had a platform chassis rather than a tubular one.

The LP 500 was a substantially different car than the Countach that would go into production in 1974. It had a flatbed chassis rather than a tubular one, it was equipped with a 4,971cc 12-cylinder engine, with gill-patterned air intakes of shark and inside it featured sophisticated electronic instrumentation.

Legend has it that the origin of the name of this sports car is in the dialect of the Piedmont region. In its last stages of assembly, the car was hidden in a shed for agricultural machinery on a farm near Grugliasco (Turin province) to avoid possible conflicts related to labor unrest, and was “discovered” by a farmer who exclaimed in amazement and enthusiasm “Countach!”, a word in Piedmontese dialect that expresses amazement.

When the also Piedmontese Marcello Gandini realized this, he thought that this word had a particularly strong communicative force and he also convinced Nuccio Bertone, Ferruccio Lamborghini and his colleague Paolo Stanzani of this.

Lamborghini Countach LP400, the first production version to be sold.

Following the success of the LP 500 in Geneva, Lamborghini’s main test driver Bob Wallace tested the car, equipped with a more reliable 4-liter engine, and performed all possible types of road tests.

Horacio Pagani lengthened his life

The Countach was a success and its fame was recognized throughout the world: posters with its image decorated the bedrooms of teenagers who dreamed of its forms.

But it was necessary to think about a replacement and the development of the successor was already in process since 1985 and was also in charge of Gandini. But Chrysler bought Lamborghini in 1987 and times were going to change.

Lamborghini Countach 25 Aniversario, the version redesigned by Horacio Pagani and that extended the life of the supercar.

The model that was to succeed the Countach was the Diablo, but in Detroit they were not convinced after having seen some prototypes and delayed its presentation, 1990.

The decision forced him to continue selling the Countach, but the years weighed on his figure and he had to give it a new life to make it attractive again.

And the person in charge of retouching the figure of this supercar was neither more nor less than a young Horacio Pagani, who had arrived at the Italian brand in 1983 and who four years later was in charge of the composite materials division.

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary had design changes.

Pagani experimented with a prototype, which became known as Countach Evoluzione and that in reality it was a car laboratory where the Santa Fe tested a large number of solutions. Much of it had to do with the use of composite materials to reduce weight.

Several solutions worked on that prototype were later used for what became known as Countach 25th Anniversary, designed to celebrate 25 years of the founding of the brand. Pagani raised the nose a bit and redesigned the air intakes to better channel the flow to better cool the front brakes.

It also modified the rear bumper, while the two side air intakes were increased in size and received a body color finish, instead of the black that was used until now.

The Countach 25th Anniversary was officially unveiled at the 1988 Monza Grand Prix and quickly became a commercial success, with 667 units built, built between 1988 and 1991.

Of 1974 to 1990 1,999 units of the Countach were produced in five different series, which represents a model that, in addition to ending up displayed on the walls of the bedrooms of an entire generation and being used in dozens of films, allowed Lamborghini to survive the most difficult years in history.

Unfortunately there is nothing left of the original prototype that brought the Countach to life: in early 1974 it was used for the crash tests required for homologation of the production car and was subsequently scrapped.