The Wolf of Wall Street is undoubtedly one of the most discussed and appreciated films of recent years, with Leonardo di Caprio’s performance which for many would have deserved an Oscar award. Some supercars also appear in the film directed by Martin Scorsese, including a white Lamborghini Countach which ends up being damaged by the protagonist during one of his wild nights. This is a prop Hero Car, one of two used in The Wolf of Wall Street, with this special car going up for sale as part of an auction organized by Bonhams on November 25th in Abu Dhabi.

A Lamborghini Countach from the movies

It is one of the 658 examples of Lamborghini Countach 25° Anniversario produced by the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer, specifically damaged by the film’s stage technicians to be used in the scenes in which Leonardo di Caprio, who plays Jordan Belfort in the film (broker financial actually existed), try for example to open one of the scissor doors of the Toro supercar with one foot by dragging yourself into the cockpit.

Real damage

The Lamborghini County a flashback of the protagonist. The Sant’Agata Bolognese supercar was specifically damaged to reproduce the impacts, with the car being crashed into a truck and a steel platform to simulate the dents. According to the auction house’s estimates, this lot would have a price of between 1.5 and 2 million dollars (between 1.4 and 1.8 million euros at the current exchange rate).

The other Lamborghini Countach is also up for auction

However, in The Wolf of Wall Street there are two Lamborghini Countachs used. Another intact example was in fact the protagonist of the filming in which the car was still intact and this special Countach will also go to auction: the second Lamborghini featured in Scorsese’s film will in fact come a few days after the damaged Hero Car, for the precision next December 8th during Luxury Week at a Sotheby’s event.