Lamborghini plans to produce a total of 112 examples of the new one Countach LPI 800-4, each of which has already been sold to their respective owner. One of the major attractions of this supercar, developed by the car manufacturer del Toro to pay homage to one of its most iconic models, is undoubtedly represented by its extremely high performance, guaranteed by a 6.5 liter V12 combined with a 48 Volt mild-hybrid system: we are talking about 803 HP of total power, for a shot from 0 to 100 km / h consumable in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 340 km / h.

However, when drivers get behind the wheel of the new Countach LPI 800-4, the attention of other road users will be captured by the sound emitted by this powerful hybrid V12: in a video that “Varryx” posted on his Youtube channel, and in which he pinched the supercar del Toro leaving the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, it is possible to hear the glorious exhaust note of the engine, inherited for the thermal part from the Aventador and for the hybrid part from the Sian. The sound emitted by the powertrain is however different from that of the other two supercars, also due to the introduction of an exclusive four-tailpipe exhaust system. Clearly the Countach LPI 800-4 immortalized in the video is a test prototype, as evidenced also by the distinctive wheels and the gray-finished hood panel.