Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has to deal with its own first recall since it was launched on the market. The Toro automaker was forced to order it, after a specimen of the hybrid sports car circulating in Qatar detached a glass cover panel from the rear-mounted V12 engine. The NHTSA confirms this defection: during the march, one or more of these glass panels, which are four in total, could break away and fly awaycreating significant problems for motorists following in traffic.

The one registered in Qatar is currently the only case in which such a problem has occurred (without injuries, fortunately), but it cannot be excluded that this could happen again. This is because Lamborghini, once it learned what happened, decided to conduct a series of internal tests and analyzes to better understand how this could have occurred: according to Carscoops, it emerged that the problem could be linked to the installation practice by of a supplier, and that in particular it would be a error during assembly relating to the bonding of glass panels. A defect that cannot keep Lamborghini calm, which has thus decided to proceed by launching a recall campaign. The first owners will be informed starting from 13 January next, with the bullmaker asking them to return their Countach LPI 800-4 to a dealer for the inspection (and possible replacement if the problem is found).

We remind you that under the potentially defective glass panels the hybrid sports car of the Italian brand hides a 6.5 liter V12 combined with a 48-volt electric motor, which together are capable of delivering a maximum power of 803 HP, thus allowing the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.