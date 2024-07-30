What were once just rumours are now a certainty: the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan will make its mark debut next August 16th during Monterey Car Week, the same place that saw the debut of the Lanzador electric concept car last year. “This new HPEV super sports car will mark the completion of the hybridization process of the Automobili Lamborghini range, with a new twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a hybrid system for class-leading performance and driving experience”the house of Toro announced.

See you on August 16th

We still don’t know what the final specifications of the new model will be, even if the first voices about it: Lamborghini has previously confirmed that the car’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will deliver 800 hp (599 kW) of system power and 730 Nm (557 lb-ft) of peak torque, all paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a hybrid system with three electric motors, for a combined output that will exceed 900 hp.

Lamborghini Huracan successor: what we know

THE first prototypes of the new model have recently been spotted on the road: from an aesthetic point of view What stands out are the angular front fascia, the slim headlights, the hexagonal daytime running lights, the aggressive air intakes, the central exhaust and the interior that seems take inspiration from the Revuelto. Translated: the Huracan successor could be equipped with a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster, an 8.4″ infotainment system and a 9.1″ front passenger display.