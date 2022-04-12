Lamborghini calls it the new Huracán Tecnica, but you can also call it the ultimate plaything. This is perhaps the nicest Lamborghini of the moment. The brand positions the newcomer between the rear-wheel drive Huracán RWD and the crazy Huracán STO.

Incidentally, this new Tecnica gets the tuned 5.2-liter V10 from the STO, which produces the same 640 hp and 565 Nm. It also has rear-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering. However, the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is slightly slower.

The STO goes from 0 to 100 in 3.0 seconds; the new version does it in 3.2 seconds. Still bloody fast, and 0.1 second faster than the RWD. Incidentally, they are all passed by the four-wheel drive Huracán, which goes to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

The specifications are not that important

But cars aren’t just about numbers, right? This new Tecnica wants to be a driver’s car. Returning boss Stephan Winkelmann said the same thing: “In an age of virtual experiences, it’s a tribute to technical purity and physical sensation.”

In addition to steering rear wheels, the Tecnica also gets torque vectoring, plus a modified version of Lambo’s traction control and three driving modes: Strada, Sport and Corsa. These provide better responses from the naturally aspirated V10 and seven-speed automatic transmission.

The design of the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

There’s a new front bumper inspired by the wild design of the Terzo Millennio. Not just for decoration, because apparently there is an air curtain in the bumper. The new splitter guides air through the front wheels for better (brake) cooling, but also more downforce.

The new design makes it 6.1 centimeters longer than the Huracán Evo, with a silhouette that mirrors that of the Essenza SCV12s. Then there’s a new rear window through which you can see the redesigned top of the V10. Finally, Lambo mounts a new rear bumper and a fixed rear wing. All in all, the brand says the Tecnica offers 35 percent more downforce compared to the Evo, and 20 percent less drag.

The interior is largely the same as in the other versions, but the interface of the on-board computer would have been adapted exclusively for the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica. The Dutch prices are not yet known.