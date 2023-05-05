The initiatives with which Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary all over the world follow one another. Even in the United Kingdom, the Taurus car manufacturer wanted to pay homage to its rich history with the innovative Lamborghini Day UK: an appointment that brought together over 380 Lamborghinis, who gathered on the Silverstone circuit to give life to an exclusive fashion show.

Record rally

This is a new historic record for Lamborghini: never before had the Toro-based car manufacturer brought so many cars onto the track at the same time. This time they were 382, and started from the eleven dealers present in the United Kingdom in as many groups of Bull Runs with destination, as mentioned, the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. Once they reached the track, and under the coordination of the professional drivers of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse team, the same cars raced around the circuit creating a show of colors and “writing an important page in the history of Lamborghini for having gathered the largest number of cars ever seen before on a circuit”, says the house of Taurus. Furthermore, the new one could not be missing Revueltothe first V12 plug-in hybrid in the company’s history.

Classic and green

Not only parades of splendid modern super sports cars, on the occasion of Lamborghini Day UK there is also space for classic cars, with an exhibition of historic Lamborghinis including the 400 GT, the Miura, the Espada, the Countach, the Diablo and the LM 002, curated by the Lamborghini Polo Storico. Finally, there is an entire area dedicated to sustainabilitywith a series of initiatives promoted by the Casa del Toro in line with the certification of neutrality in terms of CO2 emissions obtained in 2015.

A success story

“The UK continues to be one of our main markets in the world, with loyal and growing customers and enthusiasts. The celebrations for our 60th anniversary at Silverstone, the most famous circuit in the United Kingdom, also want to pay tribute to our brand, the owners of our cars and the millions of people around the world who love Lamborghini and who follow us at our events and on social media – declared the CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann – It was also the perfect occasion to officially present the new Lamborghini Revuelto in the United Kingdom: it is the HPEV which, thanks to the union of a naturally aspirated V12 engine and three electric motorsnot only represents the first electrified vehicle from Lamborghini, but also continues the company’s tradition in terms of design, technology, performance and dynamic emotions”.