From August 30th and for four days, Lamborghini welcomed VIP guests and visitors to the Salon Privé, at Blenheim Palace, to continue celebrating its 60th anniversary together. The main attraction of the Lamborghini stand was the new Revuelto, the first V12 hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car, flanked by the new Huracán Sterrato V10 which goes beyond the confines of the asphalt and which has demonstrated its performance in the face of guests.

Lots of classics

Alongside the new arrivals and the pre-owned Selezione models, there were five vintage Lamborghinis that participated in a special category of the competition dedicated to the anniversary of the super sports car brand: we are talking about a silver Urraco P250 S from 1974, a Countach 5000 QV from 1987, a rare Islero S from 1969, a Lamborghini Miura P400 S from 1970 and a 1992 Diablo, winner of the category.

60 Lamborghinis for the 60th anniversary of Toro

On the occasion of Supercar Saturday, the event hosted over 60 V12 Lamborghini models from customers and club members, which were displayed on the south lawn, considered the nerve center of the Salon Privé. The cars present told sixty years of Lamborghini history: from a 400 GT to a Miura, passing through various Countach, Diablo and Murciélago models, some Aventador SVJs and an Ultimae.

The winner

Two cars from this incredible range have been selected by Lamborghini and the club secretariat to receive the Manufacturer and Club Secretary Salon Prive Club Trophy presented by Lockton. The rare red 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, one of four right-hand drive examples produced, won the manufacturer’s trophy, while a black Murciélago SV was chosen by the secretariat as the winner of the club trophy.