With a 0-to-250 time of less than 15 seconds, it’s not too hard to speed in a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. It is more difficult to do it unnoticed, as this driver proved. He opened his Aventador and was caught with a speed of over 244 km / h in a place where you are just under 90 km / h.

It happened in the American Santa Ynez Valley, where the driver was measured by a radar. Striking for us as Dutch people is that the American driver was allowed to continue on his way after a fine. In the Netherlands you have lost your driver’s license and with a bit of bad luck the police will also confiscate your car.

The agent explains to the website Noozhawk that drivers with such gross violations are normally not allowed to continue on their way. Usually the car is confiscated. But they also face staff shortages there. Before an agent has arranged a recovery, a lot of other speeders may have already driven by.

The agent therefore chose to focus his attention on the radar control. In addition, according to the police, the driver appeared to be very sorry for his actions. And so the man was allowed to leave with his Lamborghini Aventador. He will of course receive a hefty fine at home, although angry responders will shout ‘that he can easily pay that’.