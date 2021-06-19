Sebastian Balthasar and Noah Watt took their first success of this season, scoring in the first of two races in Zandvoort, which hosts the third of six rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe this weekend.

On the renewed Dutch circuit, the crew of the Leipert Motorsport team took advantage of the penalty served by Jonathan Cecotto and Kevin Rossel, in the lead throughout the first phase and also after the pit stops with the Novamarine – GSM Racing Team car, to finish in front to all and go up second in the Pro standings just one point behind Leonardo Pulcini and Kevin Gilardoni.

The Oregon Team duo took third place, finishing on this occasion behind the two local drivers Maxime Oosten and Milan Teekens (Bonaldi Motorsport).

Return and victory in Pro-Am for Kikko Galbiati, who alternated at the wheel of one of the three Huracán Super Trofeo Evos lined up by the Target Racing team with the Portuguese expert Miguel Ramos, in his first experience in the single-brand car of the Sant’Agata company Meat sauce.

Third place and first podium for the Serbian Bonaldi Motorsport crew formed by Miloš Pavlović and Petar Matić, penalized by 30 seconds after the finish line for an incident and overtaken by the Oregon Team duo made up of Massimo Ciglia and Guillem Pujeu.

First victory for Ray Calvin in the Am class, who gave another success to the Leipert Motorsport team. Behind him in order his teammate Gabriel Rindone and the duo of Boutsen Ginion, Marc Rostan and Claude-Yves Gosselin, with the latter leaping to the top of the standings by taking advantage of the absence of Raffaele Giannoni.

In the Lamborghini Cup second victory and fifth podium in a row by Pierre Feligioni and Daniel Waszkzinski (Boutsen Ginion), who thus overtook the Dutch Hans Fabri, second with Imperiale Racing, while Donovan and Luciano Privitelio finished third with the Rexal FFF car Racing Team.

At the start Cecotto, this year for the first time on pole, manages to resist Watt’s attack. During the first lap Pulcini gains two positions climbing third ahead of Teekens and Karol Basz, who temporarily leads the Pro-Am class. Glenn Van Berlo goes wide on the gravel and from third slips eighth behind Max Weering and Mattia Michelotto.

Meanwhile Daan Pijl, relegated to the back of the grid due to contact with Oscar Lee in the first qualifying session, recovered up to tenth place before flying out onto the sand causing the safety car to enter the track for the first time. Exactly half an hour from the end the restart, with Cecotto always in command in front of Watt, Pulcini, Teekens and Basz, all gathered in a couple of seconds. Calvin meanwhile leads the platoon in the Am class, while Feligioni is firmly ahead in the Lamborghini Cup.

Shortly before the stops, Pulcini manages to put Watt in, gaining second position. Teekens is among the first to return to the pits for the pit stop, thus leaving the wheel to Oosten. After the pit stops Gilardoni (who took over from Pulcini) is still second. Behind him always remains Balthasar, who in turn has taken over Watt. In front of everyone there is still the Novamarine – GSM Racing Team car, now passed into the hands of Rossel.

Meanwhile, Andrea Cola, tenth and third of the Pro-Am at that moment, has a contact with Pavlović and ends up turning and leaning against the wall at the end of the straight. New safety car and the race still neutralized 15 minutes from the end. After just one lap the green flag, with Gilardoni immediately losing two positions in favor of Balthasar and Oosten.

Then the drive through for an irregularity in the pit stop to Rossel’s car, which in fact puts Balthasar in the lead, with Oosten and Gilardoni second and third. In the meantime, Galbiati takes the lead in the Pro-Am ahead of Pavlović (later penalized) and then stays there until the finish. Calvin, who in qualifying had put everyone behind in his class, is imposed among the Am, as well as Feligioni and Waszczinski confirm to lead in the Lamborghini Cup.

Sebastian Balthasar (Leipert Motorsport): “Ours was a perfect race. Noah did a good job in the first stint, giving me after the stops and a safety car the opportunity to take the lead and go on to win. In qualifying we were aiming for something more, but then everything went perfectly ”.

Noah Watt (Leipert Motorsport): “I’m really happy. Sebastian did well to make a winning maneuver after the safety car, passing second. For my part, I was very careful to manage the tires well in the early stages and I think we did a really good job together, both us drivers and the whole team ”.

Appointment tomorrow at 11.50 with Race 2, again lasting 50 minutes with the start launched and the obligatory pit stop. Live streaming on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and Facebook page.