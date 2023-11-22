Design and aerodynamics are two concepts that are somehow linked to each other, and which cannot be separated when designing a new car. Not at least according to Lamborghini, convinced of the fact that aerodynamics represents a fundamental and continuous innovation in the company’s design studio and research and development teams. A thesis that the Taurus car manufacturer also supported in the video “Beyond design, mastering the air”, which also featured the Design Director at the head of the Style Centre, Mitja, among the protagonists. Borkert.

Inspiration in design

“I get inspired by so many things to design cars: music, art, other cars I like, memories. We’re always several steps forward into the future, we design, we push boundaries, we refine, we reflect, we create trends,” Borkert explained. Pointing out how all these beautiful words materialize in Revueltothe first plug-in hybrid super sports car equipped with a V10 engine from the brand: “Lamborghini’s design is marked by a rhythm, a beat, each component and each note is connected to the following ones to create a unique piece, a shape”.

Design meets aerodynamics

Still speaking about Revuelto, the Design Director at the head of the Style Center also spoke about the aforementioned related topic to aerodynamicsand how this is understood in relation to car design. “You can see at first glance that aerodynamics is truly part of the Revuelto – added Borkert – But it is not just about the appearance: it is intrinsic to the tension of every line, the power and solidity of every surface, but with a sensitivity to the softest and most human shapes that welcomes the flow of air. The design must marry perfectly with aerodynamics: this is our religion“.

Search for balance

He also spoke about Revuelto and the aerodynamics-design combination Ugo Riccio, who is the Coordinator of Aerodynamics, Aeroacoustics and Thermal Management of Vehicles at Lamborghini. After defining the new PHEV supercar equipped with a V10 engine as a “masterpiece of integration of design and aerodynamics”has explained: “High-velocity air passes through the front fender along the side of the car: at all times, the way the air comes into contact with the Revuelto is a testament to the quality of the design; we always find a balance between form and performance“.

Air control

“Even the handles are designed to optimize air flow – concluded Riccio, putting on the table the example of the roof but not only – The roof creates as much space as possible in the cabin for the people inside, but the shape in the center is specifically optimized for airflow, reducing drag and pushing air towards the car’s rear wing. The three aileron positions that optimize efficiency, speed, handling and downforce in various ways they are proof of Lamborghini’s aerodynamic innovations, while the aileron design makes the Revuelto’s profile pleasant and fascinating in every position. Every aspect of Revuelto is the result of the balance between form and performance: the design has allowed us to dominate the air.”