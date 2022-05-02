In the romantic era of motoring the Apennine passes, with their dusty roads, they were the perfect proving ground for many tests. Manufacturers threw their models on the hairpin bends, testing them for reliability and performance, at the dawn of Motor Valley.

Times have changed, and a lot. For some brands, probably forever. Lamborghini is one of these, given that in the name of electrification it will say goodbye to pure combustion engines to move towards an at least hybrid future. Thus the trips on the Apennines and towards the sea, through Emilia-Romagna and Marche, become a sort of last farewell (even if someone only hopes it will be a goodbye). As in the case of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimaetaken on a trip to celebrate the pure V12 endothermic and to give vent to both its versions, namely Coupé and Roadster.

The latest Aventador without hybrid will be produced in a limited edition based on 350 coupé and 250 roadster examples, with a complete order list. “The Aventador Ultimae, whose production will end in the coming months, is the grand finale of the traditional V12 combustion engine and is the definitive Aventador, in every sense. – writes Lamborghini – traveling between sea and mountains, the coupé version and the roadster travel the streets of Emilia Romagna and Marche creating unique images“.

So here are the images of this trip, of this journey that should lead Lamborghini to land on new and important shores. From which, hopefully, fans will be able to continue dreaming. Whether it’s called the grand finale or goodbye, it doesn’t matter: the change in the Lamborghini world will however be a revolution.