Not just the electric concept Lanzador. At The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in California, the del Toro automaker showcased a selection of models including the 1,015-hp Revuelto plug-in hybrid super sports car with an all-new V12 mid-engine, the off-road version of Huracan, or the Sterrato, and the Super SUV Urus Performante, which recently conquered the summit of Pikes Peak with a record time beating the previous record set in 2018 by Bentley Bentayga.

Taste of the electric future

However, it is clear that all attention is dedicated to Lanzador, given that it is the first concrete anticipation of Lamborghini’s electric future. In particular, we are talking about a concept car equipped with two electric motors, one mounted on each axle, with a maximum power of over one megawatt, which ensure four-wheel drive. In terms of market positioning, we are talking about a 2+2-seater Gran Turismo which boasts generous ground clearance and which introduces the unprecedented segment of Ultra GT.

Talk to Winkelmann

“The Lanzador concept car integrates all the key elements of the first 100% electric Lamborghini – declared Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini – It was important to present this concept that anticipates the fourth model at The Quail e offer a glimpse into the future surrounded by today’s Lamborghinis, which embody the 60 years of the DNA of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese”.