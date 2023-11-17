The bearers of Absolute Racing took yet another success in a year worth remembering, dominating from the first to the last lap of a race which did not experience any major emotions in the first half, but which then lit up after the whirlwind of pit stops with good comebacks and fights for the other categories and podium positions.

Remaining among the PROs, the other entered crew formed by Wiser/Xu is in second place, but with a vertical collapse when it was the Chinese’s turn to take the wheel of the Harmony Racing Huracan, who from 2nd overall found himself 14th °.

After Giltrap, the checkered flag was taken in order by the car of Wells/Lee (DW Evans GT), who recovered three positions to win the PRO/AM Class ahead of Li/Cecotto (TRT Racing), with the Monegasque was irrepressible in climbing back up the ladder with overtaking and fast laps, achieving 3rd place overall and 2nd in the category.

In the Top5 we also find the leaders of the AM Class, with Lee/Kwon giving the SQDA-GRIT team success by beating the champions of the category, Lommahadthai/Promsombat (Star Performance by Absolute) and Tai/Huang (BC Racing).

T.Walls/J.Walls (Objective Racing) finished seventh and completed the podium of the PRO/AM Class, while H.Kwong/E.Kwong (Triple Ace Racing), Lou/Rouget (Vortex Racing) and Kang/Lu (TRT Racing) finish in the overall Top10.

Finally, the Lamborghini Cup Class Champion, Supachai Weeraborwornpong, celebrates the success ahead of Zairel/Zairel (HZO Fortis Racing) and Ma Chi Min (Kam Lung Racing).

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO ASIA – Vallelunga: Race 2