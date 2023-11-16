Marco Giltrap and Chris Van Der Drift won Race 1 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, in a Vallelunga where the sun was obscured by threatening clouds shortly before the start with the risk of rain feared by everyone, but luckily it never fell during the 50 ‘ of brawl.

At the start Giltrap took the lead, but it took very little for Jonathan Cecotto to get under the Absolute Racing standard bearer, who however strenuously defended the lead until the round of pit stops.

If not much had happened before the stops, the second half of the race offered repeated twists and turns with errors and penalties collected by a host of protagonists.

The one who continued without making any mistakes was Van Der Drift himself, who crossed the finish line undisturbed as the overall and PRO Class winner, while behind him the ranking was further shuffled.

Pasarit Promsombat (Star Performance by Absolute), who rose to second overall after inheriting the Huracan from his teammate Lommahadthai and took the lead in Class AM, was given a 10″ penalty for a collision with a rival, slipping to third place overall, but maintaining in any case the success of the category.

The overall and PRO place of honor therefore goes to Xu/Wiser (Harmony Racing), especially due to Max’s great comeback in the second half, while in fourth place we have Cecotto/Li, who are celebrating in the Class with the TRT Racing car PRO/AM in front of Lee/Wells (DW Evans GT), who was bitter about the Stop&Go due to an irregularity committed during the pit stop.

Sixth place for Darwin/Loh (Iron Lynx), second in the AM Class, with T.Walls/J.Walls (Objective Racing) behind, who completed the podium in the PRO/AM Class, finishing seventh overall.

Henry Kwong (Triple Ace Racing) instead takes eighth place overall and third in AM, with Luo/Rouget (Vortex Racegraph) and Lee/Kwon (SQDA-GRIT Motorsport) finishing in the overall Top10.

Finally, at the rear of the group we have the protagonists of the Lamborghini Cup, where Zairel/Zairel (HZO Fortis Racing) took the victory by beating Supachai Weeraborwornpong (Siamgas Corse) and Ma Chi Min (Kam Lung Racing).

A day to forget for Tai/Huang (BC Racing), sanctioned with a Drive Through for having entered with the pits closed as the pit stop window had already expired, and then excluded with a black flag for not having served the penalty.

Kumas Prabakaran (Iron Lynx) and Zhilong Kang (TRT Racing) retired.

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO ASIA – Vallelunga: Race 1