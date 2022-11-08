Lamborghini continues to think about the debut in Bag. An indiscretion that has been circulating for some time, and which was also confirmed by the CEO of the car manufacturer del Toro, Stephan Winkelmann, who reiterated how the company is working to develop a strategy to present itself to investors on the stock market by well before that the Volkswagen Group asked all its brands to work out a potential IPO. A request immediately accepted by Porsche, and which is now also evaluating Lamborghini.

“We have worked on this with other agencies in order to create clarity – the words of CEO Winkelmann reported by Ansa, which quotes Bloomberg – As a brand we have been doing it for a long time, for show the value we have. Until recently, it was not so well known ”. According to the rumors circulating in recent days, the discussions between the Volkswagen Group and the Toro brand are still in an embryonic phase: the will of the German conglomerate remains to accelerate the already massive investments in electrification and to lighten more and more the its assets, two elements that could also lead the Sant’Agata Bolognese company to enter the stock market. Meanwhile, Lamborghini is coming to terms with record results recorded in the first nine months of the year: turnover and sales confirmed their growth, confirming the excellent shape that the Casa del Toro is going through, driven by Urus and Huracan.

“It has been a speech on the lips of many for years. This means that the market recognizes great value in us and considers us ready but today, within our group, there are no signs that a decision can come in this direction – Stephan Winkelmann added to the microphones of Repubblica in reference to the Stock Exchange – What we do know is that they are constantly watching what is happening within each individual brand. In any case, according to the evaluations of the investment banks, Lamborghini would be worth between 10 and 15 billion“.