Lamborghini Squadra Corse has formalized the names of the drivers of the Super Trofeo Junior Drivers and GT3 Junior Drivers programs for the 2023 season.

The Super Trofeo Junior Drivers Program is reserved for drivers who are no more than 25 years old and are engaged in one of the continental series of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo. The GT3 Junior Drivers Program, on the other hand, admits drivers who participate in one or more championships over the course of the season at the wheel of the new Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.

This year, 26 drivers have been selected for the Super Trofeo Junior Drivers Program and 19 are in the GT3 Junior Drivers programme. A total of 45 drivers, who will be evaluated during the season on the basis of specific parameters that take into consideration the performance in terms of speed on the single and average laps, the consistency of performance over the course of the race weekend, the experience , professionalism, the ability to provide feedback regarding the technical aspect and the way of relating and behaving both on and off the track.

The drivers who show the best aptitude during the season will then be selected by Raffaele Giammaria, program supervisor, with the aim of taking part in a shootout that will take place in Vallelunga immediately after the conclusion of the 2023 Lamborghini Grand Finals. Super Trofeo Junior Drivers Program and that of the GT3 Junior Drivers Program will receive support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse to race during the 2024 season.

Emerging last year in the GT3 Junior Program was the Italian Leonardo Pulcini, rewarded for the potential expressed which led him to conquer the title of the International GT Open in a crew with the Chilean Benjamin Hites and subsequently made official as Lamborghini Factory Driver. The best Young Driver of the 2022 shootout was instead the Costa Rican Danny Formal, selected as Lamborghini Young Professional Driver together with the Japanese Yuki Nemoto and the German Maximilian Paul.

The main objective of the path followed in the Super Trofeo Junior Drivers and GT3 Junior Drivers programs is to make young drivers grow and accompany them towards professionalism, through a series of training sessions on the track, focusing on important elements which include relations with the media, but also the improvement of technical skills and physical preparation to be carried out in high-level structures in the Sant’Agata Bolognese office.

LAMBORGHINI GT3 JUNIOR DRIVERS 2023

Dan Arrow19, Netherlands, International GT Open

Jack Bartholomew24, Great Britain, Italian Gran Turismo Endurance Championship

Riccardo Cazzaniga25th, Italy, Italian GT Championship

Pierre-Louis Chovet21st, France, International GT Open

Jaden Conwright24, United States, IMSA

Alessio Deledda28, Italy, DTM

Philippe Denes24th, United States, Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship

Raúl Guzman23rd, Mexico, Italian Gran Turismo Endurance Championship

Benjamin Hites24th, Chile, GT World Challenge Europe

Nico Jamin27, France, GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Brendon Leitch27, New Zealand, Asian Le Mans Series / GTWCE / Le Mans Cup

Mateo Llarena19, Guatemala, Italian GT Championship

Matthias Michelotto20, Italy, Italian GT Championship

Baptiste Moulin23rd, Belgium, Italian GT Championship / GTWCE Sprint

Marcus Paverud23, Norway, GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Artem Petrov23rd, Israel, Italian GT Championship

Loris Spinelli27, Italy, IMSA

Glenn van Berlo21st, Netherlands, GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Mick Wishofer23, Austria, DTM

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROPHY JUNIOR DRIVERS 2023

Largim Ali19, Denmark, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Philip Berto24, Italy, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Douglas Bolger16, Japan / Great Britain, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Amaury Bonduel24th, Belgium, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Loris Cabirou18, France, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Hugo Condé22, France, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Hugh de Wilde20, Belgium, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Pedro Ebrahim17, Brazil, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Marco Giltrap19, New Zealand, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Riccardo Ianniello16, Italy, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Alexander Mainetti19, Italy, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Edgar Maloigne22, France, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Patrick Matthiesen24th, Denmark, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Marzio Moretti21, Italy, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Lucas Petersson21, Sweden, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Guillem Pujeu Beya22, Spain, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Wesley Slimp21, United States, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Oliver Söderström24th, Sweden, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Gilles Stadsbader19, Belgium, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Rodrigo Head17, Portugal, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Lucas Valkre22, France / Switzerland, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Yuri Wagner22nd, Luxembourg, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Jake Walker17, United States, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Jackson Walls20, Australia, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Carter Williams24, United States, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Shenghui Xu20th, China, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia