It will be dedicated to Racing teamthe department of Automobili Lamborghini dedicated to Motorsport, the first chapter of the partnership between the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese and Macrona company specializing in the sportswear sector. Macron will accompany Lamborghini for three seasons, dressing the Squadra Corse staff in support of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championships and the Lamborghini Iron Lynx Team involved in the FIA ​​WEC world endurance championship and the IMSA Sportscar Championship in the Hypercar/GTP class.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini

“This partnership represents a great opportunity for usa natural destination towards that world of sport which, in Lamborghini, is represented by the Motorsport sector”, explains Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The goal is to create, together with Macron, a great team effort and share the future successes that we hope will be born under the banner of this collaboration.”

Same values

The agreement between the two brands was born on the basis of concepts such as competition, teamwork and overcoming one’s limits, common denominators of the vision of Automobili Lamborghini and Macron, explains a joint note from the two companies. It is no coincidence that the industrial districts in which they were born and developed, that of the “Motor Valley” and the “Sports Valley”, represent a point of reference in the world in terms of entrepreneurial ability, professionalism, passion and creativity.

Gianluca Pavanello, CEO of Macron

“We are happy to announce this partnership with a brand that represents Italian excellence in the world” – he has declared Gianluca Pavanello, CEO of Macron. “We are two companies that have their roots firmly in the same territory, Emilia-Romagna. We share the same values ​​of performance and love of beauty that, combined with passion and work culture, guide us in everything we do. This clothing line represents a perfect expression of this sharing of values, in which attention to detail is the cornerstone of a philosophy that unites us and that best enhances an all-Italian style”.