Lamborghini and Ducati together for road safety thanks to new motorcycle-car communication system. It all starts from the Connected Motorcycle Consortium, an international association that brings together the main manufacturers of two-wheeled vehicles with the aim of including motorbikes in the future of connected mobility, to improve the level of safety of motorcyclists. Born in 2016, the Consortium immediately saw its members – obviously including Ducati – engaged in an accurate analysis of the most dangerous accidents between motorbikes and cars in terms of frequency and severity of the damage suffered by motorcyclists. Starting from this investigation, the cases in which connectivity could help to a greater extent were selected, and the development of those methodologies capable of reducing the number of impacts and their risk to the health of motorcyclists began.

A Urus available for testing

This is where the house of Taurus comes into play. To demonstrate the effectiveness of the systems studied and developed, Lamborghini currently supports Ducati in the experimental phase of the project by making an Urus available for simulations. Ducati has chosen to work on the most critical and dangerous accident cases: those which place the motorbike in a position of non-visibility towards those arriving by car, and those which place the motorcyclist in a situation in which he is not visible. that is happening ahead. In both situations, communication between vehicles, integrated with the sensors on board, can help reduce the number of accidents.

1. Intersection Movement Assist

The cases analyzed by Ducati and Lamborghini were IMA (Intersection Movement Assist), LTA (Left Turn Assist) and DNPW (Do Not Pass Warning). The first, the Intersection Movement Assist, examines a motorbike which on a busy road is approaching an intersection where a car is coming from a secondary road at the same time. To make this situation even more criticism Ducati has chosen to insert a fixed obstacle to completely obscure the view of the motorbike both from the motorist and from the car’s auxiliary systems. In this case the warning signal is displayed on the car’s instrument panel signaling the arrival of the motorcycle, suggesting that the motorist approach the intersection with great caution.

2. Left Turn Assist

The second case, namely LTA (Left Turn Assist) concerns an intersection in which both the motorbike and the car are traveling on the main road but in the opposite direction and the car wishes to turn left. In this case the motorbike vehicle is less visible than a car, even through the auxiliary systems, with the risk of not being assessed well by those arriving. Also in this case, as soon as the motorist activates the blinker approaching the intersection, the warning sign of the motorbike’s arrival is displayed.

3. Do Not Pass Warning

Finally, third case: the DNPW (Do Not Pass Warning) is the situation in which a motorbike, in a queue, wants to overtake a large vehicle that precedes it and which in turn has a car in front of it, not visible to the motorcyclist, who wants to turn left. In this case it is the motorcyclist who displays the warning system as soon as the system sees that both the car and the motorbike have activated the blinker. The development of the technology was done by Ducati together with various suppliers, including Bertrandt for the hardware part and Nfiniity for the operating system and the creation of the algorithms. The prototype in this phase of development includes an additional screen on the motorbike on which warning signals are displayed which can inform the motorcyclist of any danger.