Two legends of the Motor Valley who once again intertwine their destinies in the name of two mythological creatures, Centaur And Minotaur. Lamborghini and Ducati share a new project, this time in the name of art thanks to Paolo Troilo who customized a Huracan EVO and a Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with his special hyper-realistic finger painting technique. Art of creating myths, this is the title of the installation presented last February 1st in the Galleria Cavour in the center of Bologna, as part of Art City.

The art of Paolo Troilo

Troilo gave life to “Centauro” on the Ducati livery, with the figurative representation of the arms of a man bent during acceleration that stand out on the two sides of the tank, and completed with other tools in the abstract geometric decomposition that characterizes the remaining parts of the motorcycle. This work unites myth and realityembodying a superhuman strength that blends with the rationality enhanced by the shapes and volumes of the Streetfighter V4, thus transmitting power and a sense of boundless confidence in one's abilities.

Minotaur and Lamborghini

“Minotaur”, painted on the bodywork of a Huracán EVO, symbolizes the sublimation between the artist's vision and the iconic value of a brand like Automobili Lamborghini whose cars, appreciated by customers for their design, performance and quality, become truly unique pieces, like a artwork. The work is the expression, through the vigorous appearance of a male body reproduced by Paolo Troilo with the use of his fingertips, of the dynamism, power and most intimate emotions that the artist felt while driving the Huracán EVO . The tribute to the car is found in the fusion between “man”, the “bull” symbol of Automobili Lamborghini and the concept of “myth” expressed in the indomitable momentum – supernatural and almost animalistic – that the male figure painted on the sides is in capable of releasing.

The birth of the Art of creating myths

The “Art of creating myths” project was born in September 2022 on the occasion of the world premiere of Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, the second chapter of the collaboration between the two companies after the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. The idea was to create 630 examples characterized by a brilliant livery in the Citrea Green and Dac Orange colours, with Ducati and Automobili Lamborghini starting on that occasion to create an even more exclusive series of 63 examples , called Customer Special, which allows 63 Lamborghini customers to come into direct contact with the Ducati Style Center and configure their Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with colours, bodywork and rims exactly like those of their Lamborghini. Among these 63 customers there is also the owner of “Minotauro”, who therefore asks Ducati, Automobili Lamborghini and the artist Troilo to bring the “Centauro” work to life.

In Galleria Cavour until February 5th

The event on Thursday 1 February created in collaboration by Ducati and Automobili Lamborghini it was inserted within the context of Art City Bologna and is an integral part of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer's participation in the 2024 edition of Arte Fiera. Ducati is in fact a partner of the important modern and contemporary art fair in Bologna, supporting “Percorso”, the itinerary that connects some of the galleries through the common theme of drawing, and establishing the “Officina Arte Ducati Award” for the most deserving work of “Path”. Furthermore, during the opening period of Arte Fiera (2-4 February) Ducati will display the marble sculpture “Fortitudo Mea in Levitate” in pavilions 25 and 26. “Centauro” and “Minotauro” will remain in the Cavour Gallery until 5 February 2024 to be admired by the public.