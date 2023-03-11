The partnership between Lamborghini and Bologna Football Club 1909 is honored and sanctioned once again by the reproduction in Lego of the Maratona Tower, symbol of the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, where the rossoblù team plays its home games. The kit consists of 20,000 bricks, and three-dimensionally replicates the most characteristic element of the system. The project was made possible thanks to the collaboration between the German car manufacturer del Toro and Lego, two companies that have always aspired to perfection of design through constant research and development.

A partnership to celebrate

“Dedication, precision and perseverance: these are just some of the values ​​that unite the realities gathered in this initiative – says Lamborghini – Our roots have deeply marked our history. This is why we never miss the opportunity to celebrate the places we come from, and without which we would not be Automobili Lamborghini. The one with Bologna Football Club 1909 is a historical link for us, a very important piece of our journey. And for the occasion we wanted to celebrate our partnership with this fantastic version of the Marathon Tower, born thanks to our collaboration with Lego”.

The charm of the Marathon Tower

We remind you that, in reality, the Marathon Tower measures 42 meters in height and 42 meters in width. It is divided into six levels, with two intermediate panoramic terraces that open onto the first two levels of the structure, while the lighting control room for the entire sports facility was built on the third level: the various floors are connected to each other by a series of stairs, to which two elevators were later added, one internal and one external, to make it easier to climb to the top. Its making dates back to 1929, to be precise on October 29 of that year, the date of completion of the works. Which means that in a few years we will celebrate the centenary of the birth of this piece of history, which still distinguishes the Renato Dall’Ara stadium all over the world.